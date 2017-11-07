Amie Modigh entered Eternal Life on October 21, 2017 in the company of her spouse, Sandy Venegoni, and her faithful Miniature Schnauzer, Richie. Born Anne-Marie Modigh in Stockholm, Sweden on July 13, 1933, she was the fourth child born to Carl Gustaf Modigh and Helene Tjader Modigh. Older siblings included Richard (Dick), Carl-Gustaf Sven, and Margaret, all of whom are deceased. Her early years were spent growing up and attending school in Halmstad, Sweden. She moved to the USA to attend college, staying with her mother and other family members at Vikingsborg in Tokenek, CT and Darien, CT. She legally changed her name to Amie when she proudly became a naturalized US Citizen.Amie attended the following University Schools of Nursing: U. of Connecticut (BSN), UNC-Chapel Hill (MSN and Geriatric Nurse Practitioner certificate.). For most of her professional life, Amie concurrently carried out an outstanding nursing and military career. She was a staff and faculty member at Cornell Medical Center in New York City, and faculty member at: UNC-CH Chapel Hill, NC; Duke U. School of Nursing, Durham, NC; St Louis U. Medical Center and School of Nursing, St. Louis, MO, and Virginia Commonwealth U., Richmond, VA. From 1976 until 1983, Amie was the Health Care Director at Sailor’s Snug Harbor (a retirement home for Merchant Marines which relocated from Staten Island, NY). She retired after 15 years at Hunter Holmes McGuire Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center, Richmond, VA where she held the position of Associate Chief of Geriatrics/Extended Care.In 1967, Amie joined the United States Army Reserves, and proudly served her “adopted” country for 29 years, retiring as a Colonel with many military awards (Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Meritorious Serve Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Armed Forces Reserve Medal). She served as Chief Nurse of several U.S. Army Reserve Units (3274th USAH, Durham, NC; 21st General Hospital, St. Louis, MO, 2290th USAH, Rockville, MD and 2290th GOCOM, Ft. Meade, MD. Activated with the 2290th USAH during Desert Storm in 1991, Amie served for nine months as Reserve Chief Nurse at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC.Amie loved life and shared her love with everyone she met. During her life, she enjoyed soccer, skiing (snow and water), traveling, gardening, volleyball, photography, and bridge. Of all the animals (dogs, cats, horses) she tenderly cared for, her five German Shepherds and four Miniature Schnauzers were her favorites. She is survived by her spouse of 45 years, Sandy Venegoni, and many nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and great-great nieces/nephews both in Sweden and the United States. She was an aunt, part-time parent, family matriarch, mentor and loyal supporter for them and the many friends she had in life. She will be missed by everyone who ever had the opportunity to cross her path. A Memorial Mass for Amie will be celebrated by Friar Justin Ross, OFM Conv., Pastor of UNC Newman Center. It will be held at Carol Woods Retirement Community on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Social Celebration of Amie’s life in the Social Lounge from 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. A burial will be held at a future date.Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Amie’s name. Online condolences and stories may be shared at:www.memorialsolutions.com//sitemaker/memsol.cgi?page=documents&user_id=2027793
. “Never forgotten…..forever missed”
