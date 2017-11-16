James Howard Dostert, age 75, died of heart failure on November 4, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Jim was born on February 14, 1942 in Spokane, Washington to the late John and Ruth Dostert. Jim graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane in 1960 and attended Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in 1965 and completing the Army ROTC program as a commissioned officer.After college, Jim went on active military duty and was stationed at Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne Division. While in Fayetteville, he met his future wife, Mary John Davis. They were married on December 23, 1966. Jim served in the Army for five years, reaching the rank of Captain. He also earned his Pilot Wings and proudly flew the O-1 Bird Dog reconnaissance aircraft during a tour in Vietnam.In 1971, Jim began his career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where he worked as an accounting manager. He retired in 2014 after 43 years of loyal service.Jim was an avid investor, jokester, do-it-yourselfer and traveler. Jim was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; his son John (Jennifer); his daughter Jennifer; his grandchildren John Jr. and Will; his brother Ed; and his twin sister Janet (Earl).A memorial service was held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, at Binkley Memorial Baptist Church in Chapel Hill. The Dostert family received family and friends for a visitation at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or National Kidney Foundation.
