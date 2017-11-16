John W. Gude

John was born in Newark, N.J. and two years later, his family moved to Caldwell, N.J. where he grew up and graduated from Caldwell High School in 1939. He then enrolled at the N.Y. State Maritime Academy and graduated in 1941. In World War II he served on troop ships in ranks up to 1st Officer in the Atlantic and Pacific war zones; he also was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve. In 1950 John graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a ME degree. In 1960 he was licensed for practice as a Professional Engineer in N.Y. and N.J. From 1950 until his retirement in 1986, he was employed by Nabisco, Inc., advancing to positions of machinery division manager and at his retirement, he was projects manager of new production facilities for Nabisco's U.S. and foreign subsidiaries. He and his wife Sallylee resided in Chatham, N.J. for 35 years. Following retirement he served on several municipal and county boards. John and Sallylee moved to Chapel Hill in 1992. Sallylee preceded John in death in 2004. Since that time, John has lived at Carolina Meadows. He is survived by his son Warren David Gude of Burlington, N.C., his daughter Kathryn Gude Shaffer of Truckee, Calif., four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
