Regina "Wee Baby" Jones Richardson

November 26, 2017 02:01 AM

Thank you for the numerous expressions of love shown towards our family during the illness and loss of our mother. We are forever thankful for the condolence cards, your presence, whether at her home, the hospital or your attendance at her home going. The loss is great for our family, but her legacy is one that will only grow stronger in our hearts and memory for years to come. A special thanks to those who rendered such special care for our mother at the UNC Cancer Hospital, especially her oncologist, Dr. Hyman Muss and nurse navigator, Amy Depue.To Sheriff Charles Blackwood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the SALT team, you were her second family. The support and kindness you have shown during her tenure and all the way through her illness is unforgettable. We appreciate you keeping her safe and loved for all those years.

