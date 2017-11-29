Dr. Adrian Smith Lineberger (Smitty, Pepa, Doc) died Monday, November 20, 2017 at Salemtowne in Winston-Salem, and is now with his savior Jesus Christ and his wife of 61 years, Libba Lineberger, who preceded him in 2014. Smitty’s medical career accomplishments were abundant, but his greatest legacy is his sweet, generous, and loyal spirit that set the arc of his life. We celebrate a life well-lived and one that touched countless people throughout his 89 years. Smitty was the loving patriarch of the Lineberger family that includes four sons, three daughters-in-law and one fiancée, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He will always be Dad and Pepa to his loving family. Smitty was born in Lincolnton, NC on January 2, 1929 to Adrian Smith Lineberger and Reba Howard Lineberger. He had one older brother, David Lineberger. Smitty’s family moved to Chapel Hill in 1941, and he entered the University of North Carolina in 1948 where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa for academic excellence. He graduated with honors in 1952, and married the love of his life, Libba Roe, in 1953 during medical school at UNC. After graduating from medical school in 1955, his medical residencies in Pathology carried him into the United States Air Force in which he reached the rank of Captain while serving at Ohio State University and at Scott Air Force base near St. Louis. Smitty became board certified in Clinical Pathology in 1964. He became Director of Northern Virginia Pathology Labs in 1964 and then Chief of Surgical Pathology at Fairfax Hospital (Virginia) and Mt. Vernon Hospital, serving those two medical providers for almost 40 years before retiring. During that time, Smitty became a charter member of the American College of Nuclear Medicine in 1973 and was board certified in Nuclear Medicine in 1974. Throughout his entire career, Smitty was known for his generosity and loyalty. His generosity had no boundaries, exemplified by his medical service in rural areas of Virginia to farmers and their families. After long days at work in the hospital, he would drive his VW Beetle to rural farms and help families in medical need, never expecting compensation, but grateful to sometimes receive a dozen eggs or homemade sausage in return. His favorite form of medical service may have been as team doctor for St. Stephen’s football teams, where his four boys attended school and played football. Smitty’s loves were his family to whom he was utterly devoted, his dogs, his work colleagues, and sports. His sports allegiances were to his alma mater, the Tar Heels, followed closely by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, from where his four sons collectively received five degrees. Smitty is survived by his four sons, Smitty Lineberger, III (Sharon), Jim Lineberger (Beth), Steve Lineberger (Molly), and John Lineberger (Elizabeth Singletary, fiancée); eight grandchildren, Matt Lineberger (Megan), Adrian Lineberger IV (Sarah), Joshua Lineberger, Caitlin Lineberger, Laura Lineberger Bullard (Christopher Bullard), Emily Lineberger, Steven Lineberger, and John Lineberger; and six great-grandchildren, Mason Lineberger, Mia Lineberger, Millie Lineberger, Campbell Lineberger, Drake Lineberger, and Emerson Lineberger. Memorial services have not been set by the family, but memorials may be made to Salemtowne Residents’ Assistance Fund (2000 Salemtowne Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106); online condolences may be made throughwww.salemfh.com
; and letters may be sent to: Steve and Molly Lineberger, 2800 Country Club Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104; Jim and Beth Lineberger, 314 Friendship Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27106; Smitty and Sharon Lineberger, 4687 Eagle Pointe Ct, Denver, NC 28037; or John Lineberger, 1809 Trey Ct, Wilmington, NC 28403.
