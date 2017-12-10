Mary Kathryn Bragg Curry, 73, passed away on November 22, 2017, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving daughters, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 23, 1944 in Charleston, WV; grew up in South Hills; and graduated from Charleston High School, class of 1962.Kathy attended West Virginia University where she studied art and journalism. She was a proud active member of the Beta Upsilon chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma, and as a dedicated alumni, donated her time to the Epsilon Gamma chapter of University of Chapel Hill. Her art education continued at UNC Chapel Hill, Augusta College, SCAD and LaRomita School of Art in Umbria, Italy.As a lifelong working artist, Kathy is best known for her vibrant flower paintings, still lives and harbor scenes. She was a founding member of the WV Water Color Society and a past president of the Watercolor Society of NC. Teaching art workshops, throughout ME and the southeast, provided opportunities to share her infectious love for painting and enthusiastic teaching techniques with many accomplished and aspiring artists.She was passionate about sailing with her husband “the captain” Harold M. Scott, Jr. and her beloved dog Maggie. They had many cruising adventures on Scotty’s boat Southerly with friends and family; creating memories never forgotten.Kathy will always be remembered as a loving mother, devoted friend, dynamic art teacher and the life of every party. Loved by many for her positive and grateful attitude towards life, she cultivated deep friendships wherever she lived: Frederick, MD; Brunswick, ME; Chapel Hill and Burlington NC; Hilton Head Island, SC; and Charleston, WV.She was predeceased by her parents Juanetta and Gerald Bragg of Charleston, WV; and her husband Harold M. Scott Jr. of Brunswick, ME.She is survived by her two daughters Mary Beth Curry of Frederick, MD; and Lynda Curry of Chapel Hill, NC; sister Valerie Bragg Desrosiers Reed of Port Charlotte, FL; nieces Andrea Daniels of Port Charlotte, FL and Megan Obenauf of St. Petersburg, FL; step children Harold Scott III, Olivia Hurd, Shelley Doak, Jonathan Falk and Bill Falk; and their families: the Scotts of Bellingham, WA; the Hurds of Berkeley, CA and NYC; the Doaks of Denver, CO; the Falks of CO and CA and the Lanes of CT and CO.A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held in Maine, in early summer of 2018. Aboard a schooner, family will scatter her ashes so she may rest in peace with her dear Scotty and Maggie.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local art centers.You may send condolences to her daughters via email or regular mail:mbcurry2@gmail.com
andlyndacurry@hotmail.com
Lynda Curry, PO Box 1035, Carrboro, NC 27510.
