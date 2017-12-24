Chapel Hill, NC- Mrs. Joyce Marie Harper, 73, died Tuesday December 5, 2017 at the SECU Jim & Betsey Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC. Joyce was born to the late Walden Howard Swenson and Pauline Fenton Swenson on July 16, 1944 in Concordia Kansas.A Memorial Service will be held at University United Methodist Church on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday December 16, 2017 at 3pm with a reception immediately after the service. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Duke Center for Autism and Brain Developmentautismcenter.duke.edu/content/make-donation-today
or the Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation’s CMT2C Research Fundhttps://www.hnf-cure.org/cmt-2c/
. The Harper family is under the care of Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. A full obituary can been seen and online condolences may be submitted at www.walkersfu
