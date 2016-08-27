David Perry Thompson, age 55, died August 18, 2016 at his home in Carrboro. David was born October 30, 1960 in Chapel Hill, NC and graduated from UNC with a degree in Journalism. He worked as a staff writer at the Chapel Hill Weekly and later for the Faculty Council at UNC. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed reliving events in UNC sports history.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tina Thompson, maternal grandparents, Earl and Dora Perry and paternal grandparents Matt and Sue Thompson. Left to cherish his memory is his father, Matt Thompson, Jr. of Mebane, NC, a sister, Bettina Knight of Little Rock, AR and two nephews Jonathan Knight (Amanda) of Raleigh, NC and Jordan Knight of Atlanta, GA.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 22, 2016 at 11:00 AM at Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, 120 W. Franklin St. Chapel Hill, NC 27516, with Rev. Rani Woodrow officiating. The family will receive friends and family, one hour prior to the service; at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, Suite 200, Landover, MD 20785.
Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is honored to be serving the Thompson family. Online condolences may be offered at www.walkersfuneral <a href="http://service.com" target="_new">service.com</a>
Comments