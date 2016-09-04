Barbara Park Johnson (née Park) died peacefully at Peak Resources Treyburn on August 25th, 2016 in Durham, NC at the age of 84.
A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by her children, Robert Paul Johnson and his wife Cheryl Johnson of Atlanta, GA, and Christopher Andrew Johnson of Burlington, NC; her grandchildren, Benjamin and fiancée Amy, Luke, William and Ramona; and her former spouse, Robert Leon Johnson. She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin McKeeby Park, and mother, Della Randall Park.
Born in Bozeman, Montana on June 19th, 1932, Barbara later moved to Seattle, WA and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949, and the University of Washington in 1953. After marrying and settling in Chapel Hill, she was the proud parent of two children, Paul and Chris. She received a Masters in Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and then went on to work as a guidance counselor for the Governor Morehead School in Raleigh for many years before retiring. Barbara lived gracefully with multiple sclerosis for many years, and continued to pursue her many interests, including gardening, reading novels and historical fiction, listening to classical music and following the many activities and travels of her grandchildren. She was a dedicated member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
A celebration of Barbara’s life is scheduled for 2:00 pm, Monday, August 29th, 2016 at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 632 Laurel Hill Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514, with a reception there to follow. The Reverends Cheryl Lawrence and Donnie Evans Jones will jointly officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the National MS Society at 3101 Industrial Dr. #210, Raleigh, NC 27609, <a href="http://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NCT" target="_new">www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NCT</a>. The family would like to thank all of Barbara’s many friends and the staff at Peak Resources Treyburn for their devoted and thoughtful care over many years.
