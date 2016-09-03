Owen W. Doyle, MD

Owen W. Doyle died at WellSpring in Greensboro, NC on August 27, 2016. Dr. Doyle was born in Buffalo, NY on May 12, 1923. He practiced Radiology in Greensboro for 40 years. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Yale University School of Medicine and the University of Michigan. Dr. Doyle was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Cynthia E. Doyle. A private service with Father Jim Scherer will be held for the family at a later date. Dr. Doyle is survived by his three sons, George and his wife Diane of Chapel Hill, NC, Dr. Gregory and his wife Lupina of Greensboro, Lawrence and his wife Barbara of New York. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Dr. Doyle was grateful for the care of Hospice of Greensboro and the staff at Wellspring.
Comments