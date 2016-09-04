Robert Marsh Phillips

Bob Phillips died at his home in Chapel Hill on August 28, 2016 at the age of 76.
Bob was born near Elkin, NC on his grandfather’s 400-acre family farm to parents Artice and Alma Phillips. Working in the fields, roaming the woods, and sharing farm work with uncles and cousins were formative childhood experiences. Bob was active in Fairview Baptist Church and Dobson High School. He also participated in Boy Scouts leadership, livestock judging, and seed identification contests.
His childhood on the farm taught him a deep appreciation for the environment and the beauty of the earth. Bob was deeply inspired by the work of Wendell Berry, and embraced the words, “friends, every day do something that won’t compute. Love the Lord. Love the world.”
Appalachian State Teachers College brought Bob valuable extra-curricular opportunities through the Baptist Student Union and intercollegiate debating. While attending Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forest, his roles in the student productions of “Inherit the Wind” and “Waiting for Godot” inspired a lifelong appreciation for the dramatic arts. While on sabbatical at Union Theological Seminary he developed a lifelong interest in liberation theology.
He found his calling in the campus ministry and lived it out in North Carolina in a 34-year career at UNC-Chapel Hill. He worked ecumenically as a Baptist and held yearly hospitality events for international students and encouraged “any and all” Carolina students to find leadership roles, encouraging dialogue and mutual respect among the variety of students who came to UNC. Bob helped students combine religion, science, personal faith, and a commitment to work for social justice.
Driven by his interest in human rights, community service, and the transition from rural to urban society, he earned his Master’s in Sociology at NC State University. Consistent with his passion for civil rights, Bob also participated in the 1963 March on Washington with Dr. King.
Bob had an active commitment to the mission of Binkley Baptist Church. He served in various leadership positions, and in later years his work with the grounds committee fulfilled his appreciation for nature. Bob believed that church should be welcoming from the outside in. In one of his last accomplishments as an environmentalist and active member of the church, Bob initiated and completed the installation of solar panels on the church’s roof.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents Thomas Millard and Eva Belle Marsh and paternal grandparents Abraham Zeller and Alice Phillips. He is survived by his wife, Anne Winfield; sister Carol (Billy) Butterworth; stepchildren Sherilyn Moyer, Susan (Michael) Chernew, David Moyer. His family also included Robin (Brian) Hicks; Glenn (Mary) Bowers, and Lee O’Rourke.
A memorial service will be held at Olin T. Binkley Baptist Church on September 10th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to Binkley Baptist Church.
