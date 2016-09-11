What you’re saying: Michael H. Hoppe and Deborah Fulghieri

The market is multi-layered
By all means let the market sort out supply and demand (as Mark Zimmerman contends in his commentary in last Sunday’s Chapel Hill News. By all means, let it thereby create efficiencies and wealth. Just don’t elevate it to an end in itself, and by intent or default, an ideology that gives short shrift to the legitimate wishes of a community and the often negative externalities that flow from this kind of ideology.
Two observations: 1. Mark Zimmerman gives cursory attention (about 40 of his more than 800 words of commentary) to the question of the effects, such as on traffic and the environment, that the thousands of apartments to be added to the Chapel Hill housing market might have on our community; 2. In closing, he maintains that “(w)hen government intervenes in the process of anticipating needs and allocating capital to meet them, bad results follow” and then points to central planning in the (former) Soviet Union and Venezuela to reinforce his argument.
Come on, Mark Zimmerman! You can do better than that! If you consider yourself a reasonably objective observer and don’t want to be seen as a free-market ideologue, please invite more thought and discussion in yourself and others of the multi-layered impact that current developmental dynamics in Chapel Hill may create. And, if you don’t want to be accused of hyperbole by implicitly equating local government’s efforts with central planning, then don’t conjure that all too convenient “boogeyman” of communist government.
By following these two suggestions, you may come across as more convincing and deepen your understanding that leaving it up to the market to sort out supply and demand is not all it is cracked up to be to make our town “livable.”
Michael H. Hoppe
Chapel Hill
The market is no diety
“What happens if a developer misjudges the market and builds a significant project which fails to attract the expected demand?” Mark Zimmerman poses the question, but then never answers it.
Contractors and subcontractors go unpaid and their own suppliers and employees go unpaid, banks and other lenders lose their money, the county and town forego tax payments on the properties (thus impacting those entities’ budgets), and everyone else gets to look on.
I disagree with Mr. Zimmerman’s premise that The Market is a secular beneficent diety that looks after all those complicated things, and I think the people running the town and county would be irresponsible to disregard demand when asked to alter zoning and approve variances for projects. The town is almost never asked to allocate capital, another straw-man argument in Mr. Zimmerman’s column.
Deborah Fulghieri
via www.chapelhillnews.com
