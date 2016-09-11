Bridges and mirrors in the classroom – Katie Mgongolwa

My daughter, who is 4, is seemingly unaware that she’s just been diagnosed with a double ear infection.
Her pediatrician is sending in the prescription to our pharmacy on East Franklin Street, and we chat about Doc McStuffins, the cartoon character on my daughter’s sneakers. The pediatrician talks about how her daughter was thrilled to turn the same age as Doc McStuffins. We marvel at a generation of girls who will grow up with her as their hero. Doc McStuffins, like our pediatrician, is a wonderful mirror on which they can see themselves reflected.
The power of reflection isn’t lost on me. I am a high school English and writing teacher in Durham, and my passion is curriculum that allows all students to feel included. This is more difficult than it seems.
Growing up, my memory of English classes in school is filled with dead white guys: Nathaniel Hawthorne, Herman Melville, F. Scott Fitzgerald. In college, I was required to take entire classes devoted to Chaucer and Shakespeare, and was only able to find books outside the Western canon when I enrolled in African Anthropology as an elective. It bothered me that I had to fight so hard to encounter diversity in literature.
What I’m leaving out of that narrative is the joy I felt as a third grader reading the Molly McIntire American Girl books, simply because she had glasses, just like me.
I’m leaving out the part about how one of the reasons I chose to attend UNC was because I dreamed of having Sarah Dessen as my writing teacher, after years of adoring her books and hearing my own self in her characters.
I’m leaving out how when I had a baby four years ago I voraciously read books about imperfect parenting, grateful to find other moms who had been through the awkward bumps and turns.
I’m leaving out how when my Tanzanian husband and I moved back to the United States the only voice that felt like it understood was Chimamanda Adichie’s in “Americanah.”
Books, when done right, are mirrors. We crave to see ourselves reflected back, to know we aren’t alone but also to know that our stories have value. I valued myself more when I realized that girls with glasses could have adventures worth hearing about. I felt validated as a teenager when I read Sarah Dessen’s books. I felt less alone reading parenting memoirs. Adichie’s novel made me gasp and feel recognized.
All teachers have limited resources and limited time. We are overburdened but passionate. But when I don’t use stories and writing to foster positive cultural identity, I am inadvertently building walls. When I only allow certain kinds of stories into my classroom, there are entire groups of students who are hearing that they are not good enough. A culturally responsive classroom doesn’t just accept the multifaceted parts of their students’ identities; it recognizes them. This builds bridges between the kids and the material.
Recently at the first United State of Women Summit at The White House, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh (editor-in-chief of MuslimGirl.com) spoke up about empowering people who are often voiceless. She said, “One of the most important things for us to do to amplify those voices is to pass the mic whenever we have it. If there’s someone that can speak to a lived experience that you cannot, do not take up that space, do not speak on their behalf, let them speak for themselves.” For teachers, that means building bridges by bringing in speakers, expanding our curriculum, and allowing students to share their own stories.
As a parent, I ask my child’s school what they do for equity work and what kind of reflection and action is taking place. At home, I inventoried our children’s books: Who are the writers? What kinds of faces are being reflected back? What kinds of stories are being told? I don’t have any memories of feeling positively represented in school curriculums, but my childhood is full of ways my mom made sure to do so.
Every child deserves to have their life represented in books. We must be bridges. We cannot be walls.
Katie Mgongolwa lives in Chapel Hill. You can reach her at Katie.Mgongolwa@gmail.com.
