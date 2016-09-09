Free screening of end-of-life film ‘Being Mortal’ Sunday in Chapel Hill

Death is the great equalizer. We’re all going to die eventually. There, I’ve said it! We tippy-toe around this reality on a daily basis. We catch ourselves saying “If I die…,” like maybe this universal condition called Mortality perhaps doesn’t apply to us.
But really, it’s the same for all of us – right? Birth will inevitably be followed, at some point, by death. It is both the sorrow and – if you delve a bit deeper, through the fear – and the joy of this human condition.
In 1900, the top three causes of death were pneumonia and flu, tuberculosis, and gastrointestinal infections. Without antibiotics, illness progressed unchecked and death followed. Nowadays, the leading causes of death are heart disease, cancer and chronic airway diseases. The medical decisions that we face today are increasingly complex. Often, we find ourselves and our loved ones swept up in a swirling vortex of emergency rooms, intensive care units, and decisions about ventilators, CPR, feeding tubes, pacemakers and more.
When my mom faced a life-threatening infection after a long period of illness and frailty, I knew that she had had enough. I knew this because of our many dinner-table conversations growing up, and in the years after that. Back in my teen years, with Karen Ann Quinlan’s story in the newspapers every day, Mom was very clear with me: “If that ever happens to me, I don’t want to live like that.”
When we faced the end of her life, I’m not saying that navigating those waters was easy – it wasn’t. It was stressful, and heartbreaking. But true love means putting aside one’s own fears, doubts and feelings in service of the questions “What is best for my loved one? What’s important to her? What does she want?” It’s not about us.
In the U.S. now, our medical system leans toward a cure, often at the expense of quality of life. The PBS documentary film “Being Mortal” was adapted from the best-selling book by Dr. Atul Gawande. It sheds light on how this focus on a cure often leaves out the sensitive conversations that need to happen so a patient’s true wishes can be known and honored at the end.
Through the stories of real people, the film delves into the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness. The film investigates the practice of caring for the dying and explores the relationships between patients and their doctors. It follows a surgeon, Gawande, as he shares stories from the people and families he encounters. It gives us a starting-point to have these conversations with our friends, our community, and our loved ones.
A public screening of “Being Mortal” will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight, Sunday, Sept. 11, at Binkley Baptist Church, at Willow Drive and Fordham Boulevard (U.S. 15-501) in Chapel Hill, followed by a community discussion. Whether you’re just dipping your toes in these waters, or you want to join a growing movement sweeping the United States, come on over, have a cookie, take a deep breath and join the discussion tonight.
The film is free and open to the public. Reservations are required to ensure seating for all. Reserve your free ticket here: http://bit.ly/binkleybeingmortal .
Betsy Barton is an end-of-life educator in Durham. For more information about “Being Mortal” events in the Triangle, email her at beingmortalNC@gmail.com.
