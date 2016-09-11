What else you’re saying: Paul Killough, Faye Blackwood and David Schwartz

Speed limits save lives
Regarding the letter from Rob Reece “Speed limit too low” (CHN, Sept. 7)
As a frequent bicyclist and motorist on MLK, I think the 35 mph speed limit may be too high. How can maintaining the 35 mph speed limit be “notoriously difficult?” I can always find the gas pedal and the brake pedal on my little truck. I urge Mr. Reece to spend some time walking and biking along MLK. But maybe Mr. Reece finds it “notoriously difficult” to find the door handle so he can get out of his car.
Good for the Chapel Hill police! Speed limits save lives and property and they should be enforced.
Paul Killough
Chapel Hill
Police protect
Replying to the letter “Speed limit too low” by Rob Reece, I’d like to say I’m glad the posted speed from Weaver Dairy Road to Franklin Street is 35 mph.
If it was 45 mph, you would be hitting 55 mph when you get to the congested areas all along Airport Road. Has Mr. Reece ever heard of “cruise control”?
I also think it is unfair for Mr. Reece to insinuate the Police Department needs funds, so that’s why they station police at these dangerous places. Their real purpose is to protect us from people like Mr. Reece.
Faye Blackwood
Chapel Hill
Wait for the reval
In his Sept. 4 Op-Ed “Let the market sort out supply and demand,” Mark Zimmerman says of the Greenbridge condo development: “The original owners lost their investment, but the new owners profitably sold the remaining units at much lower prices. Importantly, the tax value of the property remained the same. The town didn’t suffer at all.” (emphasis added).
Mr. Zimmerman’s assertion that the tax value of the Greenbridge condos has remained the same is disingenuous. Zimmerman, a Realtor, surely knows that Orange County has not carried out a property revaluation since 2009, before the Greenbridge condos were completed. Thus, the units’ current tax value does not yet reflect any change in their market value.
When Orange County completes the revaluation process next year, the tax value of Greenbridge is likely to decrease considerably, because the recent sales prices of its condos are well below their assessed value. For example, the eight units sold within the past 12 months all sold for significantly less – as much as 35 percent less – than their assessed value.
The 16 most recently sold units collectively sold for $2.5 million less than their aggregate assessed value, and the nominal tax value of Greenbridge as a whole appears to be around $13 million more than its market value.
If the tax value of Greenbridge drops by $13 million, the town, county, and school district will collectively receive about $200,000 less each year in tax revenue from Greenbridge property owners. This is good news for the condo owners, but that revenue loss will necessitate either increased taxes and fees on the rest of us or reduced government expenditures, which usually translates into a lowered quality of public services. That’s how the town and its residents are going to suffer.
David Schwartz
Chapel Hill
