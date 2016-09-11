CHCCS faces academic, construction challenges

When I received the call from the N.C. School Boards Association asking if I might be interested in serving the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools as an interim superintendent, I jumped at the chance.
While there is so much to love about this school district, and so much that will surely appeal to candidates for the permanent position, there are also significant challenges we must address in the coming years. I can say with certainty that this school district, its loving community and its incoming permanent leader have a challenging road ahead.
In the short time I have been here, I have already identified a handful of existing issues that need resolution.
Upon arrival, I immediately noticed discrepancies among subgroups of children. Of course, I recognize this is a universal issue, and has been since the integration of schools, but this will not be fixed without proactive planning and collaboration from all corners of society. The numbers indicate we are making progress, but as long as gaps exist, we can never rest.
I have been to every campus, and the facility needs in this district are daunting. There is a plan that will initiate upon the passing of the upcoming school bond. If passed, we will reconstruct the Lincoln Center campus, which includes bringing our pre-kindergarten classes to a central location. Not only will this make the program stronger, it will also increase capacity at our elementary schools by nearly 200 students.
Also in the Lincoln Center plan is a new Phoenix Academy High School, which will more than double in size, thereby adding capacity at our existing high schools. The administrative offices will be added to the second floor of the new Lincoln Center. I was pleased to see this component of the plan. Adding spaces on the second floor is much more financially prudent than leasing office space in another part of town.
The other major project to be addressed in November’s bond referendum is the reconstruction of Chapel Hill High School. The current structure is simply not suitable for the needs of our students and our community. I have seen the plans for the new building. It will be state-of-the-art, with ideal learning spaces and safety features. It will be ADA compliant, and the upkeep costs will be exponentially less than what we are spending on the current building.
I was relieved to learn that this bond referendum was just the first in a series. We have many other facility needs, and the next phase will begin soon after this one. Increasing capacity is a logical first step.
One final challenge I want to mention is the teacher shortage. It has arrived. The number of education majors at North Carolina colleges has dropped by 30 percent in recent years. Out-of-state recruiting efforts are less fruitful. We have to be more creative in how we maintain and expand the pipeline of excellent teachers.
I was extremely pleased to learn of a new program called the Teacher Assistant-to-Teacher Initiative. While finances are still tight, our Board of Education recently had the foresight to allocate $50,000 from this year’s budget to this new venture.
Our Office of Human Resources is collaborating with N.C. Central University to identify existing teacher assistants who already possess bachelor’s degrees, and put them through a series of classes over two years that will result in a state teaching license. I hope we can expand this program to get more teacher assistants working toward their teacher licenses, particularly in hard-to-fill positions like Science, Math and Exceptional Children.
Before I sign off, I want to let you know of an event coming up on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Chapel Hill Country Club. The club regularly brings in speakers on a variety of topics. Administrators from the school district, as well as the Public School Foundation, will be speaking on how our schools are financed, the upcoming bond referendum, the superintendent search, and how our school district and community are working together to address educator recruitment for our children.
A parent from our community, Mr. Louis Tortora, is organizing the event. He will also address the crowd to discuss a capital campaign designed to expand the Teacher Assistant-to-Teacher Initiative. Sign-in and reception will start at 3:45 p.m., and the event will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m. The fee to attend this event is $15 per person to cover costs. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. If interested in attending, please RSVP to Jeff Nash, executive director of Community Relations, at jnash@chccs.k12.nc.us no later than Sept. 23. Space is limited to 400 people.
I want to thank everyone for the honor of being your interim superintendent. If there is any way I can be of service, please do not hesitate to call: 919-967-8211 ext. 28226.
