Why Clinton still trumps Trump when it comes to women – Michelle Laws

Growing up in a low-income, all-black neighborhood in a predominantly affluent, white, Southern college town, card games like Spades (and for the adults Bid Whiz or poker) were fun ways to spend our free time.
My aunt Janice and I were good partners in Spades, although she was, by far, the best player I have ever witnessed play the game, along with my mother and grandmother, who actually preferred Bid Whiz. (My mother to this day travels throughout the Southeast playing in tournaments.)
In each of these games the keys to winning are sizing up your opponent, assessing your hand and the odds of winning, and using your wit and skill to turn a relatively bad hand into a winning hand.
When assessing what Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would bring to the table as POTUS in terms of improving the future for American women, children, and families, Clinton by far has the better hand.
I find it both amusing and offensive when I hear Trump or his surrogates boast that Trump has a proven record of opening doors for women in the male-dominated business world, using as his star witness or example his daughter Ivanka. For most people outside of Trump’s twilight zone, investing in one’s child or promoting your daughter is not noteworthy nor is it a noble act. After all, generational transference of wealth and opportunities to get wealth is one of the major ways in which wealth is accumulated and hoarded.
The fact that Trump’s children, one of whom happens to be a woman, are at the top helping to lead and protect his empire is NOT evidence of Trump having a glowing track record of promoting women’s equality. In fact it is an insult to most working women’s intelligence and a mockery of our lived experiences when men put forth either a woman they have literally or figuratively been in bed with (or in Ivanka’s case procreated) and tell the public “see, I like women.”
Of course you like THOSE women and will look out for their best interest, but what about all the other women? You know, the women that Trump doesn’t think are attractive, or who are disabled, or who are immigrants (with the exception of course of two of his three wives) or who are mothers who work outside of the home (again with the exception of course, those who are working to protect Trump’s legacy and great fortune).
Despite all of her flaws and the charges that, as a wife Hillary Clinton was “nasty” to the women who were allegedly (and in some cases verifiably) having “sexual relations” with her husband, I as a married, working, African-American woman born and reared in the South am still going to take my chances with her hand.
Clinton’s record – standing up to protect poor and sick children by advancing the Children’s Health Insurance Program (a health safety net for children today), dedicating her life’s work to fighting for the poor and against injustice, recognizing as Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, did that injustice in any form anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere and in every guise – shows where her moral compass is set.
For the record, I admire Ivanka Trump as a powerful and obviously brilliant public relations expert and business woman. She is an asset to her father’s campaign. But she isn’t running (and truthfully perhaps if she were I might have a harder time making my decision in November). But since Trump’s only good card isn’t on the ballot my choice is clear. Women can and will win with Hillary Clinton.
Michelle Laws is the former executive director of the N.C. State Conference of the NAACP and a longtime women and human rights activist from Chapel Hill.
