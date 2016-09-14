“Othering” – Art Menius

“Remember 1968?” Barbecue Bob asked as we sought shelter from a violent thunderstorm in the Fleet Feet building on an early August Monday.
“How could I forget. The Democratic Convention in Chicago changed my life at 13. I burned my Confederate flag on a pyre of Readers Digests and started listening to Phil Ochs albums.”
“Doesn’t this election remind you of then? So much division and hostility, a pair of candidates that millions don’t particularly care for? Campaigns focusing on attacking the other option.”
“Yes, now that you mention it. Some 1912 thrown in the mix and a dash of Barry Goldwater claiming that minorities ran America back in 1964 when so many African-Americans couldn’t even vote.”
“What creates such dangerous times?” Bob’s inquiring mind wanted to know.
Fear of change, I suggested. The approach of minority majority demographics, the end of Baby Boomer hegemony, expanding civil rights to include more citizens, and a world in upheaval that defies conventional answers, that the USA cannot fix unilaterally. In such times when we hang on to ideas that weren’t working any more, if ever, and imagine things that never were, and confuse myth with history.
“You throw in frustration with the economy, diminishing hope, and the information bubbles of social media and the ability to pick the news that confirms your beliefs on cable news show, and what do you get – othering,” I asserted.
“Othering?”
“Defining people who don’t appear to be like you as others, as members of groups that aren’t us, as sources of our problems. Makes for an easy explanation of problems. Then demagogues can attack the others, make them less than us, to be controlled or eliminated.”
“Bring this back home,” Bob challenged me. “Why are we different here in Orange County? We have lots of immigrants, economic disparity, housing shortage and the rising costs that produces. But we don’t seem to be at each other’s’ throats or filled with hatred for those we don’t agree with. Do we have something to teach the rest of America?”
“We are a bubble, too,” I answered. At our size we don’t have as much “Big Sort” kind of divisions compared to urban places with sprawling suburbs. You can’t go downtown and think there are no poor people. You interact with children of recent immigrants who are as completely enculturated American as descendants of immigrants from generations ago. We all seem to live in the same community, that despite a significant population in poverty, Chapel Hill and Carrboro generally has a highly educated, well paid citizenry. “We don’t feel vulnerable to those changes.”
“I hear you, but even Carrboro is a little different from Chapel Hill. We have controversies here. Plenty of them – IFC, the Chapel Hill High School cross country trail, the big development behind the post office. Yet that doesn’t produce a throw-the-bums out movement. We talk to our alderman; not run against them or organize local PACs. Why the difference, Mister Answerman? And don’t tell me Carrboro is just that way. That’s pretend analysis,” Bob posed.
I thought I could handle that one. “People in Carrboro can reach their elected officials and get to know them as real people who listen. Carrboro has police who go out of the way to save people whether they are on the Hampton Inn roof threatening to jump or suffering an overdose. Most of the businesses are owned by local folk who are usually there. Our downtown is walkable and pet-friendly.”
“You mean that Carrboro is a community even tighter than Chapel Hill’s?” Barbecue Bob asked.
“Well, yes, if you like succinct, to the point answers.”
