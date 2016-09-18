What you’re saying: Sheila Creth, Peter Aitken, Jasper Cobb and Clara Mouw, Jan Dodds and Sven Sonnenberg

Bus driver needs map
We are sophomores at Chapel Hill High School, and we are angry about the quality of the school bus system this school year.
During the second week of school our afternoon bus driver and bus changed every single day, and only once were students notified we had a different bus.
Instead, over the remaining three days it was left up to the students to figure out what bus they were supposed to be on, because the administrators didn’t know. Almost every day that week, students had to direct the bus driver on what the route was, and even then the stops and times were not consistent.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, our morning bus driver does not know where the school is. She is constantly asking students where to go. During the first three days of school, she was being trained by an experienced driver, but she still can’t figure out how to drive the bus. It seems like our educational priorities are misplaced: instead of four years of math and English, perhaps we should just learn how to read a map.
Jasper Cobb and Clara Mouw
Chapel Hill
Losing town’s charm
The building landscape of Chapel Hill is not just changing; it is becoming Any Place USA! The university-town ambience that we all enjoyed is disappearing. Oversized buildings are situated right up to the edge of narrow sidewalks towering over pedestrians and streets. I’ve heard the new “luxury” apartments going up on Elliott Road referred to as a “beached cruise ship.”
We are removing the charm from Chapel Hill, replacing older structures with singularly unattractive buildings. Any distinctive style, any feel of a small town, a university town, or a welcoming place for walkers and bikers is absent from these new projects. Additionally, Chapel Hill increasingly is an unwelcome place for economic or ethnic diversity.
Suggestions for immediate consideration by Town Council
▪ Freeze developments in specific areas such as downtown and Ephesus-Fordham Road area until specific plans can be developed with community input. Conduct a cost-benefit analysis on short and long-term impact for the proposed developments. Analyze recent developments (such as East 54, Greenbridge) to evaluate whether town goals were met.
▪ Consider density building in less-developed areas such as the Eubanks Road area including a large box store with acceptable business practices to bring tax dollars to Chapel Hill that are currently being spent in Durham, Chatham and Alamance counties. Small retail operations do not provide the needed jobs or tax revenue.
▪ Work with the University of North Carolina, the biggest employer, regarding its responsibility to build affordable housing for its employees most of whom cannot afford to buy or rent homes in Chapel Hill. Other universities have addressed this.
Sheila D. Creth
Chapel Hill
NAFTA and Jobs
The letter “Job-killing Trade Deals” (N&O, Sept. 7) takes an all-too-popular but factually unfounded position on how trade deals, specifically NAFTA, have destroyed U.S. jobs.
It is of course impossible to accurately tease out the effects of a trade deal on employment, but in my extensive reading I have found the overall consensus to be that NAFTA was basically a wash in terms of manufacturing jobs. The rate of job loss due to plant closings was no different in the 10 years after NAFTA than in the prior 10 years, and industrial production grew by only 28 percent in the 10 years before the agreement compared with 49 percent in the following 10 years.
And it’s completely fallacious to dismiss the role of automation in job loss. Anyone doubting this needs only to look at a film of an auto assembly line from 40 years ago, with hundreds of scurrying workers, and compare it with a modern plant with few workers and dozens of robots.
In 1930 the U.S. passed the Smoot-Hawley tariff act, with the stated goal of protecting American jobs from foreign competition. Trading partners (of course) retaliated, both imports and exports declined seriously, and the job situation did not improve. In fact, many economists consider that Smoot-Hawley was a contributing factor to the Great Depression. Do we want to go down that road again?
Of course, if your North Carolina manufacturing job went to China, it’s little consolation that an export-oriented job was created in Wisconsin or Arizona. You are still without a job and you and your family are likely to be seriously disrupted. I have great compassion for people put in this situation, but it is not an excuse to follow a lying demagogue who falsely blames the decline in good middle-class jobs on trade pacts and foreigners.
Peter Aitken
Chapel Hill
Civic responsibility
In a democratic society the most important element is the vote. We send monitors around the world and have rules in place in the U.S to assure voting by the citizens of a country. It is a civic responsibility of every citizen to assure that every eligible person have the opportunity to vote.
In the U.S. we have devised a system of registration. I was ashamed on Sunday when I was told I could not go to particular places of business and ask people if they were registered and if not, register them on the spot. I was shocked that customers can bully managers to not be asked one simple question – are you registered? – on the way in or out of doing business.
I was personally asked to leave a parking lot and told that if one more person came to register, the manager would call the police. “It is private property.” That was at the same time I registered two people who had just moved to town and thanked me for the service.
When does civic responsibility trump capitalistic bullying? I am tired of money always being the trump card. I don’t believe in creating rules and regulations for citizens to do the right thing that is in the best interest of our democracy.
The vote is the trump card to revolution. It is our way of maintaining order. Let’s all cooperate to have a full voting citizenry.
Jan Dodds
Chapel Hill
Bathrooms under socialism
Socialism is anti-human. Today, because we watched a film from the Soviet era, my wife and I started reminiscing, comparing our experiences from the Soviet Union and Poland under socialism.
One dandy fruit of that system was – no restrooms anywhere! My friend Nevada Joe was so upset by this shortage that he peed everywhere he could, including the corridor of the Mathematics Institute, where we were students, just to protest.
Our one-room “apartment” was in downtown Warsaw. All friends and acquaintances that happened to be in that area would stop for restroom use and, of course, a cup of coffee, an expensive addition to the “restroom visit.” Coffee was a luxury difficult to get. On top of this, nearby was a pub without a restroom, so the drunks would come to our entrance gate to the apartment building inner yard. What a mess it was!
Especially egregious was the fate of women under that physiological need. They were in a desperate situation in spite of the declaration of equality for women. Most critical was a “No. 2” – it was embarrassing and difficult to find an isolated corner in a bustling city.
So, all you progressives who yearn for socialism enjoy the convenience of a variety of clean restroom arrangements under Capitalism, for now. Be assured, they will crumble and rust under a Venezuelan-like bust, or any other socialism, and before you realize what is amiss, you will have no place to hmm, GO.
Sven Sonnenberg
Chapel Hill
