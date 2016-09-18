We need more poetry – Will McInerney

In the early morning hours of June 12, I was stuck in LaGuardia airport with a delayed flight. Expected departure time: unknown.
The flight attendant had not shown up to work. Frantic airline employees clamored into walkie-talkies. “We tried calling him again and again,” they said. “He’s just not picking up.”
At the same time that morning, there were dozens of people missing in Orlando, Florida. I imagined their cell phones, lodged in pockets and resting in palms, scattered across the Pulse Nightclub floor. How long did the phones ring again and again? A place that was supposed to be a sanctuary now played a ringtone elegy that would not stop until the batteries died or hope was lost. How many times did their loved ones call again and again?
As I sat in the terminal breaking news painted the TV screens red. 20 fatalities turned into 50. The murderer’s name was found. And politicians lined up empty handed to offer prayers and sound bites. It became clear this was one of the worst mass shootings in American history.
I took to Facebook, which is often just as bad as the cable news pundits. But about half my friends on Facebook are poets, and on any given day there are always one or two or 20 or 49 poems to be found. And that morning was no different. In times of tragedy poets do what poets do best. They process, they mourn, they connect, and they write.
Rather than just watching the news of the Pulse Nightclub shooting loop again and again, I read poems from writers across the country that morning and in the days that followed. And I think it helped. I think watching the news a little less and reading poetry a little more actually made me more informed. Poetry gave this moment a human and emotional context that helped me makes sense of what happened.
All too often conflict coverage is sensationalized, simplified, and dehumanized. That is what I saw on the screen at LaGuardia airport that morning. I saw a short summary of the known facts, and then I saw a whole bunch of spin and flash designed to keep me watching, not help me understand.
When the nation is collectively at a loss for words, sometimes poets can find them.
And that is why the poetic lens is so valuable. Not because poetry just sounds nice, but because poetry can do something the news struggles to do. Poetry pulls the reader into the story through a creative lens that helps us reframe and reimagine. And that critical connection pushes you not just to listen, but to reflect, and maybe even to do something. Poetry catalyzes thoughtful action.
When the nation is collectively at a loss for words, sometimes poets can find them. I think we need more poetry, especially in the places where you would least expect it.
About a month after the Pulse Nightclub shooting, I was at the doctor’s office dealing with a frightening personal health issue. My doctor walked me through his diagnosis and gave me his analysis.
At the end of our appointment, he gave me two prescription sheets. One sheet listed a pharmaceutical drug that I should purchase. And on the other sheet he scribbled down the titles of two poetry books. In the moment, I went straight for pills. I wanted the cold, hard, tangible remedy. I was scared, and felt like poetry was a nice thought, but not a healthcare solution. I wanted answers and results I could see or purchase in a plastic bottle.
A couple weeks passed, and I was feeling much better. I never really understood what happened to me, but the medicine made it stop. Then one day I stumbled upon the second prescription sheet. The unfilled poetic medicine.
Later that day, I found the poems and I began to read them. And you know what; it helped. There was something about the poetry that helped me rethink, reflect, and understand what happened to my body on a deeper level. It gave me an emotional and human context for my own internal conflict.
Poetry was not a magical solution to my health problem. It alone did not solve anything, but it was a supplement that helped me connect and deepen my understanding. The two prescriptions the doctor gave me complimented each other. Similarly, the poetry I read in the aftermath of the Pulse Nightclub shooting did not tell me everything I needed to know. But in combination with the news, it too fostered and deepened my understanding.
Our minds are wired and socialized to understand the world through stories and feelings. Yes, the facts and analysis are critical. But in order to connect and make sense of the world around us, we need a multidimensional approach.
Poetry can be beautiful and entertaining. Poetry can just sound nice. But it can also be an impactful and connecting force the helps us understand. Sometimes that connection is with a tragedy on the national stage, and sometimes that connection is quite literally inside of you. Poetry speaks the language our our complex emotional being. And while the power of poetry is often intangible, it is real and present if we are willing to allow it into our lives.
A friend of mine always says: “Doctors and poets are the two most important people in the world. Doctors save the world. But poets help us understand a world that is worth saving.”
You can reach Will McInerney at will.mcinerney@gmail.com
Comments