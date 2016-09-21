What you’re saying: Daniel Textoris, Ron Ransone, Margaret Klein and Lee Nackman

An HB2 jobs proposition
The state can increase jobs by the thousands by hiring people to manage the entrances to all statewide public facilities, perhaps two to a facility with one at each door of his or her choosing.
These state hires would check photo IDs and birth certificates, lift skirts, pull down pants and collect entrance fees. The fees, perhaps $1 per person per visit, or an annual pass for $100 per person, would not only pay the state minimum wage of $7.25/hour to the hires, but place more revenue in the state coffers. Of course, all children under one year of age would be free.
So, no increase in taxes, however cleverly disguised, to pay the new hires, bring unemployment down to perhaps 4 percent, and the majority of the legislature and governor (Raleigh Gang) can claim multiple wins!
Of course, the entire concept could be flushed!
Daniel A. Textoris
Chapel Hill
Listen to the person with the gun
Someone rushed the stage when Ryan Lochte finished his dance on “Dancing With The Stars” last week. The broadcast was hastily switched to a commercial while security took care of the problem.
I think that he should never have been on the program to start with! He and his juvenile buddies apparently got drunk, trashed a gas station, and then lied about it! This not only reflects badly on themselves and the Olympics, but, much more importantly, their adolescent conduct in a foreign country reflects badly on the United States! He has lost several of his sponsors, and should be fired from DWTS.
And while I’m on my soap box, the NFL players who refused to honor our national anthem should also be fired! As professional sports figures they should set a high moral, ethical and patriotic example for our youth! By dishonoring our national anthem they dishonor our country! If they think that black people are getting such a raw deal in this country (white lives matter, also, you turkeys!) then they should go somewhere else!
Granted some cops are bullies and that some blacks get a raw deal, but many blacks bring it on themselves: Imagine that you are a cop, and you have accosted someone (any color!) and that person doesn’t stop when you tell him/her to, and comes at you while reaching inside his coat! Would you wait until he pulls something out to see whether it’s a gun or a handkerchief?
A traffic cop stopped me for speeding one day. I thought I was supposed to get out of the car to talk with him (not so: Stay in the car with your hands on the steering wheel in plain sight). He started reaching for his gun, so I showed him my empty hands. He told me to get back the car and stay there, which I did, and he just gave me a warning.
When you are facing a person with a gun, and he/she tells you to do something, DO IT! You are not in charge! The person with the gun is in charge, so do what they tell you. Seek justice or forgiveness later.
Rob Ransone
Pittsboro
The state of church and state
Kudos to guest columnist Allison Mahaley, president of the Orange-Durham Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, for drawing attention to the regrettable practice of pulpit politicking (CHN. Sept. 11).
Most churches wisely avoid it, recognizing that (1) a majority of Americans are against politicizing houses of worship, and (2) IRS rules forbid tax-exempt organizations such as churches to “directly or indirectly participate in, or intervene in, any political campaign.”
Evangelical ministers who elevate the “doctrines” of their chosen candidate over the teachings of Jesus might ask themselves why church attendance continues to decline in this country, particularly among millennials. Could it be that their congregants prefer spiritual guidance rather than lectures on whom to vote for?
Margaret G. Klein
Chapel Hill
Making the connection
Religious organzations (and other nonprofits) are not obligated to accept taxpayer funding by becoming a 501c(3) organization. That is a choice that they make.
Accepting taxpayer funding brings with it the entirely reasonable restriction against endorsing candidates or parties. After all, why should taxpayer money be spent to endorse candidates or parties? This is not a religious freedom issue since religious organizations are not singled out for special treatment.
So, while tax-exempt religious organizations may not endorse candidates or parties, they can and should be a source of insight about morality, and how morality should inform the choices that we, as voters, must make. This can be done straightforwardly, without crossing the line to endorse specific candidates or parties.
Let's hope that the people in the pews can themselves make the connection between the moral issues and the candidates and parties!
Lee Nackman
via www.chapelhillnews.com
