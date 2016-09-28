Fall bonds will strengthen our communities

3:51 Kansas builds $12 million luxury dorm for basketball players Pause

0:34 Duke quarterback says Notre Dame win was 'total team fight'

1:00 Attorney: 'We have facts that support what happened that night was consensual'

10:11 UNC football player Allen Artis says he did not rape or drug his accuser

1:34 Wake County Schools student voter registration

1:05 Hillary Clinton says Trump’s foreign policy is ‘dangerously incoherent’

1:36 Hillary Clinton speculates on Trump's unreleased tax returns

1:21 Hillary Clinton weighs in on HB2, voter ID law and early voting

2:06 Sir Walter gets his banjo on in 2 minutes...sort of

5:49 After death of Jose Fernandez, Marlins' Dee Gordon and Giancarlo Stanton talk about emotional game