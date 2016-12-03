What you’re saying: Eunice Brock, Allison Mahaley, Ben Apple, Michael Hoppe, Sam Hinnant and Melissa Farkouh

Towed and angry about it
My car was towed, and I am very angry, emotionally and physically stressed as a result. A stroke has left me handicapped, so this action added greatly to my feeling of helplessness.
For years I have gone to Carr Mill Mall twice a week for a 30-minute appointment on the second floor. Since I display a disability tag, I have usually parked in a handicapped parking space in front of the entrance to Tandem restaurant. For the last several weeks I have been forced to park in a no-parking striped line area next to the handicapped space which was occupied by a vehicle with no disability tag. Tandem personnel have witnessed this on a regular basis.
This was the case Nov. 17 when my car was towed while I was at my appointment. Tandem personnel tried unsuccessfully to stop the tow truck from taking my car. When I found out what had happened I called the Carr Mill Mall management, N.R. Milian & Associates, who employ the security personnel, to protest their precipitous action.
Towing of cars on private property in Chapel Hill and Carrboro is a problem. I realize illegally parked cars can be a nuisance, but there is bound to be a more considerate way to handle the situation, especially when it concerns owners with disabilities. Maybe there ought to be more handicapped spaces required or at least place a warning on the handicapped car before it is towed.
The question is when will the Chapel Hill Town Council and Carrboro Board of Aldermen do something about it? A community with as many senior citizens as we have should try to solve the problem.
Eunice Brock
Chapel Hill
Time to #ProtectThyNeighbor
Donald Trump and Mike Pence are the most divisive and threatening US leaders in to be elected in my lifetime. The campaign Trump ran promising to deport Mexicans, register Muslims, and ignore the Constitution of the United States caused me to be physically ill on November 9th. Pence is even worse. In Indiana he passed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (Super-RFRA) otherwise known as the “Wedding Cake Law” that codifies discrimination against LGBTQ people. But the time to grieve is over. We must form the Resistance because religion should never be used as an excuse to harm others.
#ProtectThyNeighbor is a campaign launched by Americans United for the Separation of Church and State. AU is a national organization dedicated to fighting the religious right and the agenda of using religion as a basis for any legislation. We are committed to religious freedom – true religious freedom for individuals to worship anyway they choose or not at all. We fight to keep the wall of separation intact. By keeping the two separate, each can strive for its own lofty goals. We oppose:any registry for religious minorities; any discrimination based on religion such as denying services to same-sex couples; any denial of medical services such as abortion or birth control based on religious views; any religious organization receiving government funds such as school vouchers.
Unfortunately, our newly elected President and Vice-President are against these principles. They have vowed to repeal the Johnson Amendment, the law that prevents non-profits from making campaign donation or endorsing political candidates. Repealing this amendment would turn every single church or place of worship into a potential laundry-machine for political donations. Bake sales for candidates in the church parking lot? Does that sound appealing? Aren’t political fund-raisers bad enough without bringing them to our houses of worship?
Trump has toned down his rhetoric post-election, but he has made a number of extreme right wing political appointments. The worst is Steve Bannon, a vocal anti-Semite. Trump himself has stoked fears about Muslims as extremists and terrorists. Though we don’t know what Trump might actually do, we do know Pence’s record, and so we are wasting no time in getting organized. We will use the local, state, and national stage to draw attention to the un-American acts of discrimination. We will fight to keep religion and politics separate. We will do whatever it takes to protect our neighbors. Will you #ProtectThyNeighbor?
We are meeting on Sunday, December 4 at 4 pm in the Seymour Center in Chapel Hill. The meeting is open to the public.
Allison Mahaley
President, Orange-Durham Chapter
Americans United for the Separation of Church and State
Unprincipled
A fundamental principle of the U.S. justice system and, by extension, a just and civilized society, is the concept of “innocent until proven guilty.”
That is, a person’s or institution’s alleged guilt must be proven BEYOND a reasonable doubt. In our thinking and public discourse, we seem to be increasingly reversing this concept by a priori declaring someone as guilty.
Cases in point: We heard loud cries of “guilty” and “lock her up” during Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president. President-elect Donald Trump called for a “stop and frisk” policy to fight crime. And now, N.C. Governor Pat McCrory a priori claims “voter fraud” as his reason for demanding a recount of the votes for governor.
In all three examples, wrongdoing is factually presumed. Quo vadis, America?
Michael H. Hoppe
Chapel Hill
Bogus narrative
Regarding the news story “Anxiety, fear and frustration in Orange County after election” (CHN, Nov. 18)
Ms. DeSena’s complaint that the county’s open letter silences her own “conservative” views is part of a larger, ironic pattern of the right-wing playing the victim.
The Right’s bogus narrative about alleged censorship by “PC culture” is an effort to paint their arguments as legitimate positions when too often they are covert (or even overt) justifications for persecuting immigrants, people of color, women, LBTQ persons, the poor, and the un- or under-insured.
We should welcome the voicing of such opinions so that they can be publicly debunked and exposed for what they are: excuses for misguided resentment against certain groups in our community. We need to move past such petty resentment and turn our collective gaze on the ultra-wealthy and powerful who have been profiting off the erosion of American prosperity for the past 40 years – all the while peddling corporate-backed misinformation and racist myths.
Ben Apple
Chapel Hill
The Facebook problem
According to legitimate news agencies, up to 62 percent of adults get their news from Facebook – a problem Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg recently addressed, admitting that the website is awash in fake news reports. Some speculate that this situation contributed to the election of Donald Trump.
As a Facebook follower, I believe this is true. During the last 18 months, the site has posted numerous false stories, the majority of which falsely trashed Hillary Clinton and lauded Donald Trump. For instance, a headline told me that Pope Francis was endorsing Trump for president. While any moderately-informed person should easily recognize this claim as false, I’m guessing that many of the aforementioned 62 percent believed it. It undoubtedly influenced some people’s vote. Some other interesting headlines were:
▪ Hillary’s Arrest Is Imminent
▪ The Clintons Are Tied To 26 Murders
▪ Voter Fraud is Rampant
▪ Anthony Scalia Was Assassinated
▪ China Created The Climate Change Hoax
▪ President Obama Created Isis
▪ The Main Stream Media Is Lying To You (anyone see the irony here?)
What a shame that so many voters were too lazy to properly educate themselves so as to make an informed decision when voting.
Sam Hinnant
Zebulon
Grateful TABLE
TABLE would like to thank all volunteers, donors and sponsors for supporting the fourth annual Empty Bowls. TABLE, in partnership with Weaver Street Market in Carrboro, hosted a pottery, food and musical extravaganza to help raise funds to help eliminate childhood hunger in Carrboro and Chapel Hill.
On Sunday Oct. 16, 360 TABLE friends and supporters came to experience amazing soups and delicacies donated from Weaver Street Market, Lantern, Provence, Root Cellar, Carolina Inn, Neal’s Deli and Chapel Hill Catering. Supporters experienced a medley of unique and tasty flavors while enjoying the musical bluegrass and folk sounds of Tim Stambaugh, Guilty Pleasure, Good Ole Boys and Last Tuesday. All food and music was donated to ensure every dollar raised goes to support local hungry children.
Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to help fight and end hunger while highlighting local potters and other artists. Thank you to organizations like Carrboro High School, Carrboro Art Center, Glazed Expectations, The Clay Centre, Orange County Artist Guild, Red Clay Co-op and the many individuals that donated their beautiful artwork. The local community donated over 350 bowls for the Empty Bowls event.
TABLE would also like to thank the generous platinum sponsors Jersey Mike’s, Animal Hospital of Carrboro, Go For Your Dreams and Provence. The collaboration of local businesses and community partners raised more than $19,000 this year which will be used to support over 500 kids being served by TABLE.
In the Chapel Hill and Carrboro region, nearly one out of every three kids is hungry. TABLE currently sponsors over 500 students from Pre-K to 8 th grade providing healthy nutritious meals, nutritional education and summer camps. 100% of proceeds from Empty Bowls will go to help these local kids in need for emergency food aid.
TABLE is the only area nonprofit to focus exclusively on providing healthy emergency food aid to hungry children every week. To feed one child in Chapel Hill and Carrboro cost $60 per month. To learn more about TABLE, please visit www.tablenc.org or call 919-636-4860 for more information.
Thank you to all those who supported Empty Bowls. This event would not be a success without the generosity and commitment of those who support TABLE.
Melissa Farkouh
Community outreach coordinator
Letters policy
