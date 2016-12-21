What you’re saying: David Price, Ed Weintraub

Republican’s ‘dangerous game’
Congressman David Price (NC-04) released the following statement about legislative proposals put forward yesterday by General Assembly Republicans that would strip power from the incoming Governor and the State Supreme Court.
"In my political lifetime, I have never seen anything that matches the proposals put forward overnight by Republicans in the General Assembly. I say this as a former professor of political science, an elected representative, and a leader of the U.S. Congress's efforts to strengthen parliamentary institutions around the world. American democracy may be more fragile than we realized.
"Like many other democratic systems, we harbor significant partisan disagreements about the best way forward and engage in an often rancorous political discourse. But what sets our democratic system apart -- what carried us through the Revolution, the Civil War, the abolition of slavery, the Great Depression, two World Wars, the bloody and hard-fought struggle for civil rights, the economic crisis of recent years, and untold political battles -- is our absolute commitment to the peaceful transition of power after elections. Our side may not always win, but we know that our system of government is too valuable to be manipulated at the whim of one party or the other.
"The Republican leaders in the General Assembly have proposed to cast aside that grand tradition, to undermine the will of voters in order to hold onto the levers of power. They are motivated, certainly, by a desire to continue to impose an extremist conservative platform on our state; but their proposal would go beyond questions of policy and politics and strike at the heart of our most deeply-held democratic values. This is an exceptionally dangerous game that legislators are playing, an affront to our national compact to live in a fair system of democratic governance.
"I would urge the Republicans to retract their proposal or Governor McCrory to condemn it, but I know that my protests likely would fall on deaf ears. So instead, I call on North Carolina voters, who decisively elected Governor Roy Cooper in November, to join me in voicing their outrage to Republicans in Raleigh. We cannot stand idly by and allow them to dismantle our state's democracy."
U.S. Rep. David Price
Chapel Hill
Toon out of touch
The OUR TOON in the Dec. 14 Chapel Hill News calling Trump a demagogue, and mocking a secure border with Mexico only reconfirms how far out of touch your newspaper is with the American people. It has been proven over and over again that most Americans agree with Trump on this issue. Is your paper espousing the idea of a lawless, and borderless country where illegal immigrants, drug dealers and terrorists may enter at will totally unscreened?
Ed Weintraub
Chapel Hill
Comments