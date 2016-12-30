What you’re saying: Maureen Dolan Rosen, Theo Fraser and Elliot Galdy

Thanks for the socks
After this seemingly endless year of unprecedented public vitriol and affronts to our collective sense of common decency, I am once again heartened to remember how lucky I am to live in a town populated with exceptionally kind and generous people.
Many thanks to all of you who took the time and made the effort to donate beautifully gift-wrapped socks to our annual collection for the IFC Community House. On Christmas Day, we were able to give all of the shelter guests fresh, new socks, courtesy of you.
Sometimes the smallest kindness makes the biggest difference. Thank you all.
Maureen Dolan Rosen
Chapel Hill
Disgraceful GOP ploy
Congressman David Price’s statement published in the Dec. 21 Chapel Hill News voices perfectly the opinion so many of us have regarding the General Assembly Republicans’ attempt at limiting the incoming governor’s power.
This disgraceful ploy demonstrates yet again what little regard the General Assembly Republicans have for the will of the people. Haven’t they heard the voice of most North Carolinians? Do they believe they can ignore the the recent election results and impose their own partisan agenda despite majority support for the new governor?
This attempt illustrates how far these Republicans will go to subvert that most basic tenant of the American way of life: the electoral process, the basis of our democracy. In refusing to adhere to the very same electoral process which resulted in the election of outgoing Gov. McCrory, these Republicans advocate a double standard which amounts to sabotage of our system of governance.
We must come together and speak out against those who have no respect for the democratic values which make our state and our nation great.
Theo Fraser
Pittsboro
GOP letting Russia off the hook
I can’t say that I’m used to the level of hypocrisy that both political parties, particularly in my view the GOP, rise to when it suits their needs. However, I accept that it’s part of politics.
That being said, it is particularly stunning that some Republicans, senators, representatives, operatives and members of the Trump transition team, seem more incensed by the CIA’s process, or lack thereof, of briefing them on the hacking than they are with the Russians for the hacking.
As it has been called previously in the press, this is akin to an act of war by a foreign nation seeking to undermine our election. It’s time the GOP got their priorities straight.
Elliot Galdy
Durham
Tell us about it
Send up to 300 words to editor@newsobserver.com. All submissions, online comments and posts to editor Mark Schultz’s Facebook page may be edited for space and clarity. Thank you.
Comments