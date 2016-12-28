More letters: Grace Newton

1:46 Protesters march on Governor's Mansion for one last 'air horn' good-bye Pause

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

2:02 ‘Fat shaming’ Santa hospitalized, local supporters say he is not 'Bad Santa'

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries'

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

0:56 Did this marriage proposal involving a fake police standoff go too far?

2:01 Day of tension as special session closes

3:06 What the heck is going on in the NC Legislature?