What you’re saying: Dale Coker and Adrián Halpern

Why not a veterans campus
The town of Chapel Hill will now buy the 35-acre American Legion property, funds permitting. Many citizens, including my friends at CHALT (Chapel Hill Alliance for a Livable Town), are ecstatic that the new council and mayor have taken it out of the hands of private luxury-lifestyle developers and placed it on our public books- presumably to become a taxpayer-supported neighborhood park, possibly with a few private outparcels broken out on the Legion Road frontage.
I can’t help thinking that the Legion just ran out of steam trying to keep its post intact here in Chapel Hill. Older men dying off, perhaps feeling detached from an evolving America and a younger generation of veterans returning from a new kind of warfare here in a strange, challenging development environment. Who can blame them for cashing in their chips and moving on, what with sky-high taxes and regulations counter-balancing the considerable value of this frugally developed pastoral site?
Among the heartfelt (but as yet unrealized) goals of the town’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan are connectivity, efficiency and affordable housing. It’s odd (disingenuous?) that our town’s economic development office seemingly did not illustrate for the Legion folks the unique opportunity it had to honor and include battle-damaged, but still highly valuable returning veterans by encouraging the Legion to redevelop their property into an (alternate?) energy-efficient-rehabilitation-and-affordable veteran housing campus?
Consider that such hypothetical new residents might even become a steady, stable, highly-skilled/low-paid labor source for UNC (not to mention municipal government, service economy, etc …) right on the D bus line?
When I weigh the chasm between platitudes and actions I sometimes wonder why even bother?
Still as the late Yogi Berra once said: “it ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
Dale Coker
Chapel Hill
What was bar of light?
Early Tuesday evening, Dec. 27, around 5:20 p.m., traveling west on Franklin Street, near the Columbia Street intersection, I noticed in the western sky, at an elevation of roughly 30 degrees, what can best be described as a “bar of cloud-white light” moving slowly in a southerly direction.
I was able to watch it for several minutes, and the object seemed not to be a jet plane and its contrail.
Since then I’ve spoken with two other folks who saw it, too, for a more extended period than me, as they headed west on N.C. 54 from Carrboro, and both also thought it was not a plane. (One surmised it was the sun’s reflection as it was setting, but the object’s southerly movement and rate of speed seems to preclude that.)
I’m wondering whether other folks also saw this “bar of light,” and whether anyone has a reasonable conjecture as to what it was?
Adrián Halpern
Chapel Hill
Speak up
Send your letters of up to 300 words to editor@newsobserver.com. Thanks.
Comments