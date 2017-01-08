What you’re saying: Meghan J. Goomis, A.C. Sykes and Faye Blackwood

DAR says thanks
The Davie Poplar chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Good Citizens Award luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Chapel Hill Country Club.
The DAR Good Citizens Award, created in 1934, honors students who posses the qualities of leadership, dependability, service and patriotism. Seven local high schools get to nominate a senior that possesses these qualities. The student is then invited to participate in a timed essay for the scholarship portion of the award. The Davie Poplar winner will represent the chapter at the state level of competition.
This year’s essay was titled “Our American heritage and our responsibility for preserving it.” Each student received a certificate, pin and a cash award. The schools with student winners are Carrboro High School, Cedar Ridge High School, Chapel Hill High School, East Chapel Hill High School, Northwood High School, Orange High School and Woods Charter School. The chapter would like to thank everyone who assisted in making the luncheon a success!
Meghan J. Goomis
Davie Poplar chapter of DAR
Light rail not common sense
Durham and Orange counties need a common-sense public transportation system. Light rail is not it.
First, rail is 150-year-old technology. It’s stationary. You have to have some other means of transportation to access it unless you live or work within walking distance of a station and need to get to another station on that fixed line. Absent those situations, you have to get a ride, have a car, or bicycle for the rail to do you any good. I understand there would be 17 rail/highway crossings from end to end, creating wreck points. Not to worry, we’re told, the state and federal governments will help pay for construction.
Guess who they get money from. Yep, you and me the taxpayers and it will never pay for its operation, so Durham and Orange taxpayers will have to subsidize it, forever. Now, we do need to have a sensible, usable, efficient, environment-friendly, expandable system. That would be battery-powered buses utilizing current roads and streets.
Buses are remotely charged at each stop. Systems like this are being put into service in other countries, right now. This approach would not require buying rights-of-way, or disturbing homes and businesses and would provide a rider-friendly system.
Would it be possible for our elected and appointed public officials to step up and help us use modern, sensible technology for this project ? We can do better than using rail for our system.
A.C. Sykes
Durham
A new year’s tradition
I have gone to the community breakfast on New Year’s morning at Carrboro Methodist Church for a number of years. The Sandy Lloyd family, L.G. Tripp family, Hardee family, and Arnold Smith’s family started and have continued this event. Year before last, hardly anyone came to the breakfast. I was so afraid that it was going to be the last of a 60-year tradition.
Sheriff Charles Blackwood asked if he could let his deputies get the donated food and volunteer to serve at the breakfast while off duty. Arnold Smith and his expert crew were doing the cooking. Even though it was raining, the day was changed to Monday, and a miserable morning, almost all the seats were filled most of the time. There was information on the tables how and why the tradition was started, and how many places it had been moved to as the crowd grew larger. There was also a list of the companies and people that had donated food and money.
I would like to thank the founders, cooks, donors, Carrboro Methodist Church, and the sheriff’s department for making our New Year’s Day morning so enjoyable. It would not have been possible without all of them. Hopeful, it will continue for another 60 years.
One more thing. Just in case you don’t know Sheriff Blackwood, he’s the man that shakes all the men’s hands and hugs all the women.
Faye Blackwood
Chapel Hill
Tell us about it
Please send up to 300 words to editor@newsobserver.com. All submissions, online comments and posts to editor Mark Schultz’s Facebook page may be edited for space and clarity. Thank you.
Comments