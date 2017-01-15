What you’re saying: Allison Edwards Mahaley, Sarah Cross, Chris Weaver, Anna Richards

Flag is symbol of white supremacy
How is this even a question? The Confederate flag is the symbol of the KKK and Dylan Roof. It was origianlly devised and flown to show African Americans that there was an entire army gathered to keep them enslaved. It is flown today to reassure white people that they are superior.
White supremacy has no place in our schools. The symbol of white supremacy has no place in our schools. In fact, our schools should be the very place where the accurate history of how this country was built on the backs of enslaved people at the expense of indigenous people is told with unflinching accuracy. The tales of the Confederate war that pitted family members against one another and ravaged the South, how Lincoln was assassinated by a white supremacist in order to derail reconstruction, the massacres of the late 1890s, and the lynchings of Jim Crow are the true stories that should be told. Those stories of terrorism in America need to be aired.
Truth and reconciliation are what is needed – not some propping up of white supremacists’ First Amendment rights. Schools should not participate in the nomalization of a symbol of white supremacy.
Allison Edwards Mahaley
How thorough was schools’ review?
I’m also very disturbed the Confederate flags are allowed in public schools. They are most definitely disruptive to a calm and equitable learning environment. I am also very curious about Orange County Schools Superintendent Wirt’s comment that there has been a very “careful review” of the concerns raised. What did this review consist of? I find it hard to believe that open and thoughtful conversation with parents and students would not raise issues with the flag.
Sarah Cross
Flag is protected speech
Over 20 regiments of the State of Georgia used the flag.
The U.S. Supreme Court in Texas v. Johnson ruled that symbols are speech.
Banning symbols is banning speech.
That seems to fit right in with liberalism.
Bullying is the is warm fuzzy cudgel the left uses to shape nonconformists into their mold.
You cannot assign a spine to people who have abandoned their own and the wailing of their intolerance to anyone possessing one cannot only lead to deafness but retribution.
Chris Weaver
How to honor Dr. King
On the eve of the celebration of the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr. , Dr. King’s words, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” resonate loudly.
It matters that we witnessed the farewell speech of the first African-American president. It matters that a previously rejected nominee for a federal judgeship is in the middle of U.S. Attorney General confirmation hearings.
How can we celebrate ? How do we honor the values of Dr. King at a time such as this?
We honor him by getting involved, by speaking truth to power and by seeking the humanity in ourselves and others. We honor him by remembering Dr. King’s own words that we speak up about things that matter. As the new president of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP, we will speak up about things that matter and hope that you will as well.
Anna Richards
Chapel Hill
Note: The NAACP will hold its MLK Day rally at 9:15 a.m. Monday at Peace and Justice Plaza (the Franklin Street post office), followed by a service at 11:15 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 106 N. Roberson St.
A strong wake-up call
Michelle Obama delivered her farewell White House speech on Friday and her moving remarks drew widespread praise, in particular from Ed Rendell, the former governor of Pennsylvania, who tweeted, “We’ll miss POTUS who did great but WOW we’ll really miss Michelle! What a farewell speech – so moving and poignant. ‘Michelle in 2020!’”
Whether you are happy or disappointed with this election (to paraphrase FDR: “An election that will go down in infamy!”) one thing is pretty clear in my mind: We The People are fed up with the present political oligarchy that has raped us – we are tired of the Obama-Clinton pact, the DNC and the RNC and the politicians posing as statesmen, and the entrenched lobbyists whose big business puppeteers have made us the servants of our government instead of our government serving us.
This is as strong a wake up call as I can imagine to politicians who are still basking in their own hubris and still plan to follow their party’s “anti us” outdated methods into oblivion.
But that’s just my opinion.
Rob Ransone
Pittsboro
