What you’re saying: Wanda and Tye Hunter, Vincent M. DiSandro Sr., Annette McDermott and Deirdre Mack

Flag is wreck waiting to happen
We read with interest Mary Carey’s thoughtful My View column about our local schools’ decisions not to ban the Confederate flag on public school campuses (CHN, Jan. 8). Apparently the schools don’t believe there is adequate evidence that the presence of the flag would be “disruptive” to the schools.
The situation reminds us of a story we used to hear about the state Department of Transportation: that they would not put a traffic light at an intersection they knew was dangerous until after there was a serious wreck to justify the expense.
There is ample evidence that allowing displays of this best-known symbol of white supremacy on our school campuses is not just potentially disruptive, but dangerous. Let’s don’t wait for a “wreck.”
Wanda and Tye Hinter
Chapel Hill
Obama was abject failure
According to Mr Seymour’s guest column, Barack Obama was a great president. I think Mr Seymour needs to remove his rose-colored glasses.
I’m glad he had a good times at the Inauguration, but Obama’s legacy is one of abject failure. Mr Seymour is right. Obama came from a bizarre background.That is; what we have been allowed to know about it. How can someone be elected president who sealed up his background information .This is unprecedented. What we do know is that he was a dope smoker and cocaine user who spent 20 years listening to a racist, anti semitic preacher.
From the beginning Obama said he wanted to totally change America. The problem was no one agreed that this needed to be done. But he insisted on trying. Opposition to him had nothing to do with race, but in typical liberal fashion whenever there is opposition to their ideas they cry racism. The fact of the matter is Obama was not criticized on anything because if you did you were accused of racism.
Under Obama we have had the worst economic recovery in history in spite of spending a trillion dollars on a stimulus which stimulated nothing. He has added more to the national debt than all previous presidents combined. He has utilized the vast powers of the government (especially the IRS) to harass his opponents and has repeatedly exceeded his authority in creating unconstitutional laws and failing to enforce laws that he doesn’t like. His foreign policy or lack thereof has caused us to be disrespected in the world, and he has failed to do anything about illegal immigration but encourage it.
The American people have rejected Obama’s agenda at each congressional election since 2010 and the recent presidential election was the final rebuke. He has been an abject failure.
Vincent M. DiSandro Sr.
Hillsborough
Democrats need to step up
If one thing from 2016 is clear, it’s that the North Carolina GOP is willing to burn the house down rather than participate in a functioning democracy.
Instead of accepting a Charlotte city ordinance intended to make transgender people feel welcome, they vilified the LGBT community with House Bill 2. Instead of honoring their agreement to repeal HB2, they refused to allow other cities to pass similar ordinances. Instead of conceding defeat gracefully and ushering in a peaceful transition of power, former Gov. Pat McCrory fed the public with conspiracies about voter fraud, and the state legislature stripped power from his successor.
Their shameful actions brought national attention to our state, revealing the reactionary and vitriolic nature of the N.C. GOP.
The question of 2017 is whether Democrats can push back, starting with the 2017 state legislative races. We have a chance to actually be fairly represented in the State House and break the Republican super majority.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s swearing in the first moments of the new year was a sigh of relief in the midst of a tense political scene, but Democrats have to decide: Will Roy Cooper be the exception, or the rule in 2017?
Annette McDermott
Chapel Hill
Back to a time of fear
As a young girl I hid under a desk to practice nuclear tests, as a young woman I was aghast watching President Kennedy lay down the line to Russia.
I have applauded nuclear deterrence and calm heads who realize the risk and destruction of nuclear war. I never voted for a Republican, finding them hypocritical in their beliefs and policies with no heart just the bottom dollar. Now we have a president who tweets threats to Russia and China before he is even inaugurated.
With the Republicans and Paul Ryan’s agenda in control, I worry about my Social Security privatized, my Medicare vouchered and an entire plethora of cabinet nominees whose views seem to be diametrically opposed to the position they have been nominated for. No longer are the norms in place, the crassness and hatred is no longer afraid to raise its ugly head.
Although I never voted for a Bush or a Reagan, I at least respected their moral core and followed policy, disagreeing where I could. Donald Trump has no core, no interests, no curiosity, no knowledge of history, and he now has vast power.
I am back to being that little girl under the desk.
Deirdre Mack
Durham
