What you’re saying: Sally McIntee, Vincent M. DiSandro Sr., Ashley Winton, Peg O’Hara and Deirdre Mack

North Carolina, get out of the dark ages of Old Testament-thinking when it comes to oppressing those with different hormone chemistry.
What people do in privacy is not of anyone else’s concern, nor do any of these individual choices negatively affect others.
If someone feels horrible, disgusted, seeing another person not in accordance with their religion, consider the private relationship each person has with their God, and find someone, or something, else, who, or what, might benefit, more, from their attention. Make sexual orientation a protected class, nix HB2, and move on.
Our community, our government, has more important matters to address.
Developers are building in flood-prone areas, when they shouldn’t. There are veterans without homes begging on street corners. We have people in jails that should be in hospitals. We have adults that need job re-training. I can think of hundreds of real concerns to our state, all having nothing to do with sex.
When Jesus said, repeatedly, “respect your neighbor,” and, “judge not,” he meant exactly that. There is nothing Christian in the profit-incentive, avoiding taxes or underpaying people because of a labor surplus.
If someone thinks so, then try putting a camel through the eye of a needle.
Sarah K. McIntee
Chapel Hill
Girl Scouts giving
As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approached, Girl Scouts in Orange County continued to show their dedication to service through acts of kindness in the community.
The holiday is about service and giving, which Girl Scouts do every day. An excellent example of an Orange County Girl Scout troop that continues to showcase their dedication to service is Troop No. 1010 of Hillsborough.
The Girl Scout Juniors and Brownies of Troop No. 1010 recently completed a service project in which they visited residents of the Carillon Assisted Living Center Assisted Living Center of Hillsborough. The girls visited the center around Christmas time to sing carols with the residents, make crafts, and spend time with them, all in attempt to brighten their day and get them in the holiday spirit.
This has been an annual event for the girls, as they have done this during their last December troop meeting over the past five years. Each year, the visit has brought a great amount of joy to the residents, as many join in singing with the girls and sharing holiday stories and Girl Scout stories. The experience has taught girls that people of all ages share similarities like memories, traditions, and laughter.
Ashley Winton
Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines
The End of an Error
Letter writer James Protzman wants to proclaim Jan. 20, 2017 a Day of Mourning (CHN, Jan. 11). I would suggest that it be proclaimed a day commemorating an End of an Error. Here is the language to go in the proclamation.
Whereas eight years ago the people of the United States made a huge error in electing an incompetent, bigot and liar as president
And Whereas his words and actions have done nothing but divide us as a people.
And Whereas he has used the vast powers of the government to harass and suppress those who disagree with him.
And Whereas he has refused to uphold the law and has attempted to rule as an emperor with a pen and a phone.
And Whereas his foreign policy( or lack of one) has resulted in the rise of ISIS, a refugee crisis in Europe and the loss of 500,000 lives in Syria.
And Whereas he has ruined the American health-care system and allowed uncontrolled illegal immigration.
NOW THEREFORE the town of Sensible People hereby declares Jan. 20, 2017 as the End of an Error.
We the sensible people suggest that our opponents now get with the program and support their new president. We suffered quietly (without riots or hand wringing or tears) through eight years of Obama. It’s time for you to get over yourself.
Vincent M. DiSandro Sr.
Hillsborough
Under the desk
As a young girl I hid under a desk to practice nuclear tests, as a young woman I was aghast watching President Kennedy lay down the line to Russia.
I have applauded nuclear deterrence and calm heads who realize the risk and destruction of nuclear war. I never voted for a Republican, finding them hypocritical in their beliefs and policies with no heart just the bottom dollar. Now we have a president who tweets threats to Russia and China before he is even inaugurated.
With the Republicans and Paul Ryan’s agenda in control, I worry about my Social Security privatized, my Medicare vouchered and an entire plethora of cabinet nominees whose views seem to be diametrically opposed to the position they have been nominated for. No longer are the norms in place, the crassness and hatred is no longer afraid to raise its ugly head.
Although I never voted for a Bush or a Reagan, I at least respected their moral core and followed policy, disagreeing where I could. Donald Trump has no core, no interests, no curiosity, no knowledge of history, and he now has vast power.
I am back to being that little girl under the desk.
Deirdre Mack
Durham
Chastising unemployed not the answer
Regarding the “The working class has duties, too” (N&O, Dec. 28):
As a “resident scholar” at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Strain fashioned a remarkable explanation for high unemployment rates among members of the “working class”: Too many able-bodied men, he concluded, simply do not want to work, preferring instead to play video games and use drugs. They are, he contended, shunning their “moral obligation, “ their “sense of duty, “ their responsibilities to their wives, to their children, and, indeed, to their community and to the nation at large.
His prescription for remedying the situation consisted, in part, of invoking “social stigma,” to publicly shame such indolent slackers, with the president-elect and the Speaker of the House preferably taking the lead in such “public messaging.” Once properly chastised, they can be expected to positively “shape their lives” and “meet their obligations and fulfill their duties.”
Consider the source of Strain’s draconic vision. The American Enterprise Institute is a think-tank funded by individuals and corporations intent on maximizing their accumulation of wealth, unfettered by government regulation or taxation.
To view unemployed members of the working class as victims of forces beyond their personal control could give rise to demands for expensive new tax-supported public programs, at variance with the entrepreneurial ideal of completely free enterprise. Better, therefore, to focus on the shortcomings to the workers themselves, encouraging the belief that they are responsible for and, thus, could independently alter their plight.
And so it goes, in our brave new world of “winners and losers.”
Dick Robinson
Chapel Hill
Bullish on Bartlett
Conventional wisdom seems to be that people want to remain in their own homes when they get old. Maybe most do, but there’s a downside.
There’s nothing like a winter weather emergency such as we had the past few days to point up the problems of living alone – and the comfort and peace of mind that come from living in a good retirement community.
While everyone else was stocking up on groceries and snow shovels, digging out their cars and clearing sidewalks, the residents of Bartlett Reserve, where I live, were sitting pretty. We had our meals on schedule, enjoyed our normal activities and went about our lives, safe and warm.
Our staff brought in air mattresses and slept on the floor so they’d be here if roads were too dangerous for them to get in. Food supplies were ample; staffers even rolled out a cart of hot chocolate and s’mores for a snow-day treat. There was a standby generator in case we lost power.
None of us had the slightest worry about getting cold or wet or running out of food or being alone at a dangerous time. I couldn’t have said that in my old house.
Peg O’Hara
Durham
