What you’re saying: Sarah K. McIntee, David Brook, Dave Hart, Bill Bracey, Bronwyn Merritt, David Kiel

Note: Our story on the destruction of a artist Hannah Shaban’s female nude sculpture on the UNC campus (CHN, Jan. 22) generated several responses on our website and editor Mark Schultz’s Facebook page, including:
David Brook: I cannot imagine the sense of loss experienced by Ms. Shaban. It seems that there is no cast from which to reconstruct the sculpture. At least there is a photographic record.
The human body has been the subject of art since the dawn of civilization. Whoever destroyed this piece is like the genocidal theocrats who have pulverized priceless antiquities in the Middle East. Again, condolences to the artist. It is indeed a death.
Dave Hart: Awful. My heart goes out to her, and I hope they catch whoever did that.
Sarah K. McIntee: I am sorry I was not able to see this work before it was destroyed.
This sculpture work obviously took hundreds of hours to imagine, and create, and it was done with great skill that took her several years to develop. With this work especially, this was the work of a talented, courageous artist. She made a generous gift to UNC, and it was, to all of us, from someone so young.
Her generous act gives me a measure of hope for the future. We need more generosity and less greed.
The sculpture’s destruction, culture’s destruction, in both real, and virtual worlds, has been a real tragedy.
Bronwyn Merritt: So mean and pointless.
Bill Bracey: I loved that statue. I wondered about its vulnerability and enjoyed that it was in a public place.
A new circus about to begin
There must be some law of conservation of showmanship in the universe. The same week that The N&O reported Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus is folding its tents (”Ringling Bros. circus is closing; Raleigh on last tour, “ Jan. 16 news article), Donald Trump is being inaugurated as U.S. president.
Will the Trump presidency now replace “The Greatest Show on Earth”? Will he amuse, amaze and appall in the next four years as he has in the past four months? One shudders to think.
David Kiel
Chapel Hill
Trump’s thin skin
Regarding the Jan. 10 People item “Streep speech launches war of words with Trump”: I find it very interesting that Donald Trump has time to tweet about Meryl Streep’s speech at the Golden Globes, but has said nothing about the victims of the airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
One has to wonder if he has anything to say of any import or comfort. What are the priorities of this man?
Sharon Ochsman
Chapel Hill
