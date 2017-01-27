What you’re saying: Andrea Griffith Cash, Gordon Hansen, The Rev. Farleyson Tarley, Larry Bumgardner and Vincent M. DiSandro Sr.

2:08 UNC's Jackson: 'None of these guys on this team are selfish' Pause

5:09 Roy Williams: 'I think my team is very unselfish'

1:03 UNC's Kennedy Meeks on tough practices and Pinson's injury

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

1:29 NC State's Henderson: 'We're not going to hang our heads'

1:44 Isiah Hicks after win; 'We can play a lot better'

6:38 Roy Williams on UNC's victory over N.C. State