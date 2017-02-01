What you’re saying: Jacqueline Allen, Michael Elvin, P.H. Craig, Steven Wade and Charlie Morris

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee Pause

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:41 Yosselin Herrera gets a chance at asylum

0:28 Google Fiber arrives in Raleigh

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000