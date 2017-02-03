Mack was unparalleled CHCCS principal – Neil Pedersen

Our Chapel Hill-Carrboro community lost one of its most distinguished and effective educators in December when Deshera Mack, suddenly and unexpectedly, passed away while on a cruise off the coast of Australia.
Deshera came to the district in 1992 after 15 years as an outstanding classroom teacher in Maryland and Orange and Durham counties. After serving two years as the assistant principal at Seawell Elementary School, she was selected to be the principal of the school. Not only did she establish a wholesome culture for students and staff at Seawell, but she also raised student achievement at the school to unprecedented levels. As a result of her effective leadership, Deshera was asked to take on the challenges of opening Rashkis Elementary School.
At Rashkis, Deshera assembled a team of talented educators who were committed to closing the achievement gap. She set a goal of having all students achieve proficiency on the state’s math and reading assessments within four years. It was an audacious goal, one that no other school in the district had met. Under her leadership, the Rashkis staff achieved this goal, one of the proudest and most impressive accomplishments of Deshera’s career.
Deshera’s record of achievement as a leader was recognized when she was named the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and North Central Region Principal of the Year and, subsequently, a finalist for North Carolina Principal of the Year. She also served a one-year term as the principal adviser to the State Board of Education.
Even more impressive than these professional accomplishments were the relationships that Deshera built with students, staff and parents. She not only knew the names of all of the students in her school, but she had insight into what they needed to achieve to their potential, and then made sure that they had access to these resources. She was an unwavering advocate for the students who needed her most; those from unstable homes, students of color, students with exceptional needs, and students who were just learning English. Students and their parents and guardians loved and respected Deshera. She listened carefully, analyzed their issues, and acted decisively to improve the educational opportunities for all of her students.
Since “retiring” in 2011, Deshera continued to serve in a variety of capacities. She consulted at the national level on issues related to race and equity and served as an adjunct professor at N.C. Central University. Several times she was called upon to serve in interim roles while the district was in the process of filling administrative vacancies. Most recently, she was even coaching several administrators in the Chatham County Schools district.
Deshera not only touched, but enriched, the lives of several hundred staff members and thousands of students and their parents. There are countless students whose lives took a positive turn when she gave them hope and confidence. Her staff will remember her for always being there for them in their times of need either in their professional or personal lives.
The CHCCS Public School Foundation has established a scholarship fund in Deshera Mack’s name. Donations may be made to the Deshera Mack Scholarship Fund, CHCCS PSF, P.O. Box 877, Carrboro, NC 27510.
Neil Pedersen was the superintendent of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools from 1992 -2011.
