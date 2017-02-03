What you’re saying: Suzanne Harris, Brad Hemminger and Stanley Peele, and Carol Reuss

Thank you, Flo
I meant to write Flo Johnston last week after she took the time in her On Faith column (CHN, http://nando.com/4hq) to remind us that our response shouldn't be fear and loathing towards the unknown and unforeseen, but rather a sense of patience and hope, that what we see as wrong sometimes is not a foregone conclusion.
Every week I look forward to her column on goings-on in the faith community. I've followed your writing from Durham Morning Herald days. What I became aware of last week is her own very passionate voice. It was a compelling stance and I've repeated it many times...giving her due credit, of course.
Thank you, Flo, for taking the time and space to speak to the very heart of our faith.
Suzanne Harris
Chatham County
Youth overcomes experience
The first inaugural Seymour Center vs. UNC Table Tennis Challenge Cup was held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Seymour Center. The UNC table tennis team competed against those who play at the senior center.
The average age of the UNC team was 20, while the average age of the Seymour team was 75. Despite the age difference, the competition was fierce. The team winning the majority of the 25 matches would be the winner.
As the singles events were drawing to a close, UNC held a narrow lead of 9-8 in matches won. After that though, UNC raised its game and closed out the remaining matches 7-1 to win the first Challenge Cup 16-9. The Challenge Cup was organized by Brad Hemminger, who is the faculty advisor to the UNC team, as well as a regular player at Seymour. Both groups had a lot to learn from each other.
The UNC team was organized four years ago by then freshman Steven Deepee, who is the team captain. The team competes in their regional tournament next weekend. The UNC club also hosts a table tennis recreational club which has over 200 participants.
The UNC team was surprised by how good the seniors were, and impressed to learn that many of them still competed, especially in the senior games. The Seymour team was deep with experience players, but the youth and talent on the UNC team ended up being too much for them.
Hemminger said: “One of my favorite parts was watching Walt Shur’s thrilling matches. Walt is the epitome of the savvy senior player, who at nearly 88 regularly wins the gold medal in the state senior games at that age. Today he lost to men 70 years his junior, but only by the thinnest of margins.”
It is exciting to watch the Seymour team playing table tennis. That includes Priya Kannan, who exhibits a blazing attack, and Raymond Wong, with a magical defense.
All the participants sported big smiles on their faces at the trophy ceremony. The UNC team was beaming as they held up the winner's trophy, which they will keep until next year's competition. For info about Seymour table tennis, call Alan Tom: 919-933-8972.
Brad Hemminger and Stanley Peele
Chapel Hill
Trump TV
Long ago I recall a premise of the FCC is (or was) the airwaves belong to the people. So why are broadcasters bowing to Trump as he commandeers hours of air time across the spectrum? Help!
Carol Reuss
Chapel Hill
