School budget process must weigh priorities, finite resources

2:18 Duke's Mike Krzyzewski returns after back surgery Pause

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

1:59 Tempers flare as Trump supporters crash anti-Trump rally

2:09 NC State's Henderson: Little things hurt us down the stretch

6:02 GOP's Woodhouse on Raleigh protest against Trump's policies

4:52 NC State's Gottfried: We have got to be better

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency