What you’re saying: Henry Nachman, Aqueil Ahmad, Mayor Pam Hemminger and Rob Ransone

Eliminating Islamophobia
Islamophobia is the fear of Muslims. This fear is caused by the negative stereotyping and portrayal of all Muslims as terrorists based on the actions of some Islamic extremists.
Media coverage also contributes to the fear and confusion with inaccurate and incriminating implications regarding terrorist attacks.
Earlier this month, President Trump enacted an executive order that bans immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, as well as ends the American Syrian refugee program indefinitely. This is the new administration’s effort to ameliorate an important issue with respect to the anti-Muslim sentiment.
However this ban is trying to fix the problem, by eliminating the problem. Instead the national issue of Islamophobia should be fixed by improving relations between American and those of Middle-Eastern and Muslim heritage. This can be done by first eliminating the negative stereotype surrounding all Muslims. According to the FBI, in reality only about 5 percent of all domestic terrorist attacks are caused by Islamic extremists. The public must be educated about the truth regarding terrorist attacks so as to not promote the idea behind these false perceptions. The simple action of educating yourself and informing others about the truth can help eliminate Islamophobia in the United States.
Henry Nachman
Chapel Hill
Lincoln, Churchill, Gandhi and Trump
Abraham Lincoln ended his second inaugural address “with malice towards none, with charity for all.”
In his “History of the Second World War,” Winston Churchill intoned, “In defeat defiance, in victory magnanimity.”
Towards the end of 150 years of colonial rule, Gandhi, the architect of India’s freedom told his belligerent followers: “We have come a long way with the British. When they leave I want to part as friends.”
Donald J. Trump’s inaugural address was devoid of any such charity, magnanimity, or grace towards his adversaries or predecessors in office: five living presidents, both Republicans and Democrats. Four of them were sitting right behind him. He gave no credit to any of them for anything they might have done to help make America great.
Instead, he told the American people and the world that we were a loser country all the way. Others were taking advantage of us due to our inept leaders. We had social and economic “carnage” all around us. Our industries were decaying. There was mass unemployment and violence in our inner cities. But now he was in control to set all this right and “make America great again.”
This dystopian vision of our past articulated in the inaugural address so far does not appear leading to the promised utopia.
Aqueil Ahmad
Hillsborough
Happy Year of the Rooster!
Happy Chinese New Year! Wishing your family happiness and good fortune in the Year of the Rooster!
Thanks to the Chinese School at Chapel Hill, our community celebrated the Chinese New Year at the first annual LIGHTUP Lantern Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28, at University Place. We came together to share peace and happiness through the lighting of blessing lanterns. It was a tremendous event with families from all over the area making lanterns, sampling foods, enjoying festive dance displays and a dragon parade.
In Chapel Hill, we celebrate our diversity and look for opportunities to understand each other better. We are A Place for Everyone, a community of people whose lives bridge nations, cultures and races.
Again, many thanks to the Chinese School at Chapel Hill and its partners and volunteers for a wonderful celebration!
Mayor Pam Hemminger
Chapel Hill
What Pogo said
This past election is another example of how our republic form of government differs from a Democratic form of government (this has no relationship with the political parties of the same names). If we had a democratic form of government (i.e., rule by majority) then Hillary would be our president because she won the popular vote. But we are not a democratic form of government, we are a republic (i.e., rule by law) in which the Electoral College law determined the winner.
This country is literally tearing itself apart – it is more divided now than since the Civil War. And it’s not the Clintons or the Obamas or the Trumps who are doing it, it’s us – by not accepting the election and by not supporting our president. If we cause our president to fail, we cause our country to fail, and there are plenty of opportunistic vultures waiting to pick our bones.
It’s over! Get over it! Accept it! Support our country by supporting our president, and work harder in 2020 if you want something different.
Rob Ransone
Pittsboro
Letters policy
Send up to 300 words to editor@newsobserver.com. Thank you.
Comments