Public needs should come first in Chapel Hill’s redevelopment – Dale Coker

A few months late, but The Chapel Hill (Village Plaza) Alexan has arrived. According to Transportation Research Board statistics, a successful Alexan could generate over 2,000 new vehicle trips per day – a daunting prospect for unprepared existing public infrastructure.
Not coincidentally, the relining of nearby Elliott/Fordham culverts was completed last fall because the rusted-out existing ones could not carry the new Alexan traffic weight.
On Nov. 7, The Chapel Hill News reported this work as overdue storm water management linked to study(s). But the new liners were extended 6 inches beyond the existing Elliott roadbed headwalls to facilitate linkage of five-lane Elliott widening in the Ephesus-Fordham Small Area Plan recommendations of consultant Kimley-Horn.
Recently, the (un)related Lower Booker Creek Watershed study by WK Dickson was accepted, and new stormwater management construction partially authorized by the Town Council for this troubled municipal floodplain.
Among these consultations, the council approved the town manager’s access to nearly $1 million from 2016 stormwater management fees to prevent a structural disaster.
While the refurbished culverts are now stronger, they’ve become smaller due to the grouted-in size difference between the old pipes and new liners. Still, to prevent back-flooding in locations like Eastgate, they must pass just as much flow as the old ones did. To achieve this, the new steel liners are slicker (faster) than the previous corrugated metal pipes resulting in increased Booker Creek erosive flow, which is actually adverse to stormwater management principles.
The town of Chapel Hill has spared The Alexan this impact cost, an economic boon for its developers, but the town’s success will hinge on new taxes. And $934,000 was siphoned from 2016 Chapel Hill stormwater management fees to do it.
Plus, NCDOT participation will be required, not only for the added Elliott traffic lanes, but inevitably, a traffic signal likely at Burger King due to proposed connectivity favoring The Alexan. None of which was budgeted, nor even debated, when the council gave the go ahead for this project and the Ephesus-Fordham density supersize.
Chapel Hill development guidelines don’t yet require developers to offset their traffic and existing stormwater impacts in rezoned Ephesus-Fordham. Still, according to its website, “influential, elegant and always ready to go” are the words touting the Alexan experience.
New residents and shoppers will eventually enjoy a traffic light and street connection to Elliott Road, but until then, the sizeable traffic standstills will be safely supported by the re-lined Elliott culverts.
For tax revenues, town growth gurus gambled on the redevelopment of Ephesus-Fordham, sparing its (re)developers essential community infrastructure costs, leaving that part to studies and anticipated new taxpayers. Beguiled voter-taxpayers almost unanimously endorsed this deferred payment plan in the November 2015 $40.3 million municipal bond referendum. Like other substantial growth issues (DOLRT), additional new bonds will inevitably fuel Ephesus-Fordham stormwater management necessities revealed in the Dickson study, like $20 million for Lower Booker accommodations in the first of over $100 million eventual stormwater rehabs.
Clear, new infrastructure standards must be made to better link public needs as a known expectation for developers and taxpayers alike, particularly in flood- and traffic-plagued growth districts like Ephesus-Fordham.
The Dickson study and its recommendations are overdue, useful and necessary in guiding such decisions.
Sadly, traffic, pedestrian and stormwater management issues were disturbingly stiff-armed when the town manager and council inexcusably densified Ephesus-Fordham ahead of reasonable infrastructure expectations.
This now completed Elliott stormwater management project: too slick.
Dale Coker is a former member of the Chapel Hill Community Design Commission.
