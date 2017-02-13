What you’re saying: Peter Aitken, Mary U. Andrews, Vincent M. DiSandro Sr.

No getting over it
The author of the letter who encourages us to support President Trump (“What Pogo Said”) overlooks the inconvenient fact that if Trump succeeds in accomplishing his stated goals, it will be enormously harmful for the country.
Already we have a white supremacist as senior presidential adviser, a White House staff that spouts “alternative facts” at every turn, and an unqualified Secretary of Education who is an opponent of public schools.
If Trump gets his way, we will soon have a racist as attorney general, a science denier heading the EPA, and an HHS Secretary who used his position in Congress for egregious self-enrichment. Investment advisers will be free of the requirement to put their clients first, trade rule changes will almost surely cost more jobs than they create, and banks will be free to resume the shady practices that were a major cause of the recession. We’ll have 20 million or more people lose their health insurance, tax cuts aimed almost entirely at the super-wealthy, and an additional $10 trillion added to the national debt over the next 10 years.
We may be able to get over the election results, but if this president “succeeds” the U.S. may never “get over” the consequences.
Peter Aitken
Chapel Hill
Devastated by DeVos
An open letter to Sens. Burr and Tillis,
As a retired teacher who worked in education for 35 years and loves the public school system, I am devastated that you supported Devos as Secretary of Education. We teachers really wanted you to listen and respect our authority on the subject. We are so sorry. So worried.
You are tethering on a tenuous rope by supporting our current administration without consultation with those that are in the field. Does that mean you will also support alternative facts, lies, fear and bullying in the days and years to come? Does your power and allegiance begin and end with Republican donors rather than the people of your state whom you are elected to serve?
Find your conscience. Find your integrity. Find your strength of character to stand apart from the crowd.
Mary U. Andrews
Chapel Hill
Not my tax dollars
The writer of the letter “Trump and women’s health” is apparently get bad information from somewhere or just making some of it up.
She says Trump is moving to gut Medicaid. I’ve seen no indication of this. Similarly she seems to know a lot about Trump’s replacement plan for Obamacare. This must be a surprise for Trump and the Republicans because the replacement plan has not been written yet.
With respect to abortion funding and Planned Parenthood I don’t want my tax dollars going to pay for abortion either here or overseas. Especially with respect to Planned Parenthood (sellers of aborted baby parts) if abortion is only 3 percent of their business as they claim surely these funds can be made up with donations from their supporters.
Vincent M. DiSandro Sr.
Hillsborough
