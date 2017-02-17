What you’re saying: Patricia Clayton, Kristin Lavergne, David Gellatly, Cathy Emrick

2:09 'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake Pause

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

1:17 Hundreds rally in Raleigh during 'Day without immigrants'

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

4:05 Trump asks black reporter to 'set up the meeting' with Congressional Black Congress

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab