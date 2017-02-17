What you’re saying: Patricia Clayton, Kristin Lavergne, David Gellatly, Cathy Emrick

Support flag ban
An open letter to Orange County Board of Education and Superintendent Todd Wirt:
On behalf of the Northern Orange Branch of the North Carolina NAACP, I am writing to express our support of a ban of the Confederate flag on any Orange County School property. We encourage OCS to follow the leadership of Chatham County Schools and other school districts that have enacted policies to ban the flag as well as clothing and other materials that feature the flag symbol.
Our view is consistent with the first belief statement of the OCS’ strategic plan, which partially states that the district believes “in learning from our history and each other.” To the NAACP, that includes the historical context of the Confederate flag to slavery, the Confederacy, the Civil War and Jim Crow. For many, the flag is a racially inflammatory symbol, which is undeniably rooted in slavery and racism. Given OCS’ commitment to serve all students, the district should not allow the Confederate flag on its campuses
Equality under the law is the cornerstone of our democracy. The NONAACP is troubled that the district appears to be using the “lack of disruption in the learning environment” to sidestep parental and community concerns about the Confederate flag on the Orange High School campus. We believe that this is symptomatic of racial and cultural bias in the district, which is inextricably tied to the persistent underperformance of African-American children. To our school community, a ban on the Confederate flag would signal that OCS is serious about equity.
Please reconsider your stance and take the necessary policy steps to ban the Confederate flag and any other public displays of Confederate and racist symbols from all of your school campuses. To the NONAACP, this ban is an important first step toward eliminating racial and cultural biases, and assuring that every OCS student, regardless of race or economic situation, receives an outstanding education.
Patricia Clayton
President
Northern Orange NAACP
Light rail a money pit
The Durham Orange Light Rail Transit Project is a horrible money pit that should be stopped now. The $2.5 billion expense for 18 miles of rails would yield little benefit to greater Orange County.
Why spend all that money to serve a tiny slice of the population that supposedly wants to travel from Duke to UNC? Why not test the need for this service prior to spending the money?
If you think there is a need for mass transit from NCCU to Duke Hospital to UNC Hospitals ... go ahead and spend $10 million to test that need. Create a bus route with 10 electric or natural gas fueled vehicles to run that route all day every 15 minutes back and forth and tally the usage. Why commit to spending $2,500,000,000 without a needs test first?
Orange County does indeed need mass transit, but it needs to be flexible and adaptable to future changes in transportation. Light rails is not the answer.
David Gellatly
ArtsCenter on immigration
The Board of Directors of The ArtsCenter has endorsed the following resolution:
We recognize these are stressful times for many of our community. Recently, President Trump signed two Executive Orders related to immigration. One restricts citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., and the other reflects his campaign promise to build a wall on our southern border. These Executive Orders are unjust and must be overturned.
These actions have heightened a sense of anxiety for many, having a chilling effect on the free flow of residents and visitors at our airports and borders. Carrboro and Chapel Hill are home to citizens from across the globe; over 17 percent of our residents were born in another country. Our diversity is our strength. The targeting and stigmatizing of our Muslim and Latino neighbors, co-workers, and families has tested our resolve.
At The ArtsCenter we present programming from around the world; this spring we are hosting musicians from many countries including Cambodia, Mali, Mongolia and France. Our mission is to celebrate world culture and the diversity of creative expression that unites us all. These Executive Orders have stifled global exchange and betray our country as an example of tolerance and acceptance of people and cultures from all corners of the world.
Through our educational programming, The ArtsCenter works with over 30,000 students from all over the world. For example, last summer we hosted 17 students from Iraq visiting North Carolina on a tour sponsored by the State Department. These students spent the afternoon in one of our classrooms learning techniques for filmmaking and documenting their experiences on their smartphones.
Whether in a classroom or in our theater, we are committed to the well-being of each and every student and patron that walks through our doors. We are committed to a community where all students, families, audiences and staff are safe, respected, and engaged. We expect everyone to be treated positively, without fear of bullying or intimidation.
We call upon all of us to remember what makes America special – it is our diversity, our deep sense of justice; our fundamental belief in personal liberty; and our willingness to stand for and with those in need.”
Board of directors
The ArtsCenter
IFC helping pipeline neighbors
The Inter-Faith Council for Social Service has established a donation account to assist residents in six apartments near Foxcroft Drive that were flooded when a large OWASA water line broke on Feb. 3.
When the pipe broke, six apartments were flooded. Two apartments were flooded to the extent that the residents had to move to a hotel until new apartments could be made available.
The IFC emphasized the need for donations from the community because state law prevents OWASA from providing financial assistance.
There are three ways to donate:
1. Mail or deliver cash or a check to: Inter-Faith Council for Social Service,110 W. Main St., Carrboro, NC 27510. Please note Water Emergency Relief Fund on the memo line of the check or a note attached to cash.
2. On-line (by credit or debit card or PayPal): please go to https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/flood and fill out the form.
3. Over the phone (Visa/MC/Discover): We are happy to accept your contribution via credit card. Please call Jeff Causey at 919-929-6380, ext.12 with your account number and gift amount. Your account information will be kept confidential.
Please indicate that your contribution is for the Water Emergency Relief Fund.
All contributions to the IFC are tax-deductible.
Kristin Lavergne
Co-director, IFC
DeVos an unacceptable choice
I called Sen. Richard Burr’s office to oppose Betsy DeVos’ nomination for Secretary of Education. The next day Burr voted to allow her nomination to proceed, then made a strong statement of support for DeVos. He dismissed the vast number of constituents who called him opposed to her confirmation as a Democratic “strategy.”
I am not a “strategy.”’ I am a North Carolina parent. Of the three children in my household, one attends a year-round state charter school, one a Durham Public Schools magnet school, and one a traditional neighborhood school. This is my family’s 10th year in the DPS system and I have been an active volunteer. My opinion deserved to be heard and my children deserve a competent national education leader.
DeVos has never attended nor sent a child to public school. She has never worked as a teacher nor even in a school setting. In college, she studied political science/business administration. She clearly did not understand the concepts of growth vs. proficiency during public questioning, student success measures which are a basic issue in educational discussions. She was not merely a controversial cabinet pick; she was unacceptable.
If Burr and Thom Tillis truly cared about education, they would not have voted to approve Betsy DeVos. While the median salary is $46,693 in North Carolina , DeVos is a billionaire who donated over $43,000 to Burr’s last election campaign and over $70,000 to Tillis’. Obviously her interests were more important to them than North Carolina’s.
Cathy Emrick
Durham
