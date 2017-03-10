What you’re saying: Adam Goldstein, Laurie Paolicelli, John Rhodes

Hypocrisy knows no party
Thank you, Mr. Reitzes, for bringing up the critical question of anti-Semitism on the alt-left that is rarely discussed (CHN, March 8), in contrast to the anti-Semitism on the alt-right that is front and central of many daily news reports.
The great majority of the American public is neither far right nor far left, and hypocrisy knows no single political party. Free speech is the treasured jewel of a democracy, although ironically free speech is used by both the alt-left and alt-right to spread hateful and false ideology about Jews and selectively demonize Israel. Both are morally wrong and deserve condemnation, using the power of free speech.
Support for a two-state solution in the Mideast, one that guarantees the right of a democratic Israel to exist in internationally recognized safe and secure borders, and one that recognizes the right of Palestinians to their own state and self-determination, is undeniable. Examining simultaneously how both sides treat the rights of minorities within their borders and practice democratic ideals, including free speech, is a good place to judge whether and when the alt-right and alt-left are selectively demonizing Israel, or are seeking to build coalitions that improve the lives of all in the region.
Adam Goldstein
Chapel Hill
via chapelhillnews.com
Through others’ eyes
Other people see us differently than we see ourselves. That’s the way it is with people, and that’s the way it is with places, too. Outsiders perceive us in ways that might surprise us. But that makes sense. We all make judgements based on limited observations and partial information.
Take HB2, for instance. In the minds of many this single story has become synonymous with North Carolina. Other random news stories can skew a person’s thinking as well.
All this seems to be completely beyond our control, but it’s not. This is one of the many reasons a place like the Visitors Bureau exists. We’re here to spread the good – and accurate – word about our communities, its events, and the people who live here. When we bring travel journalists into our community we let them tell the story: the real story of our people, beauty, history and vision.
That’s why the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau is pleased to have won the bid to host the 2017 North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) who will bring their conference to Orange County, May 16-18. It is our hope that when they leave, they’ll tell their readers and viewers about the real Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough. A place that celebrates individualism and stands up for rights of our citizens – all of our citizens.
“The North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) is one of the largest professional associations of travel writers, photographers, editors, bloggers and tourism professionals dedicated to the highest quality of journalism excellence in promoting travel and leisure activities to the general public,” says its executive director, Helen Hernandez. “And I am thrilled to have the opportunity to turn the spotlight on Orange County, North Carolina.”
Laurie Paolicelli
The writer is the executive director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau
Perhaps Trump is right
Think about it …
Perhaps President Obama did tap someone’s phone …
And in the process of tapping Russian phones, which President Obama had the legal right to do, American intelligence learns of Trump’s communications with the Russians (or vice versa), resulting in ways for the Russians, via their conversations with Trump’s political campaign, to interfere in the election?
Just asking ...
John Rhodes
Efland
