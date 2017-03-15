What you’re saying: Karyn Traut, Keith Karczewski and Joan Guilkey

Pre-school needs better site
A pre-school is being planned for the corner lot on Mt. Carmel Church Road and 15-501. My husband and I (who use Mt. Carmel Church daily) walked this lot last Sunday. It is extremely steep. The idea of putting a pre-school there is very dangerous.
Extensive high fencing would be necessary, but kids near the age of 5 can easily climb a fence. Obviously they’d be watched regularly but this site doesn’t have the safe, quiet presence that both the Community Church on Purefoy and Church of Reconciliation have, the current sites of the Chapel Hill Cooperative Preschool.
The entrance is so steep that on a rainy day or ice/snow day, cars going up and down the entrance will be sliding all over the place. (We know from experience on our own steep driveway.)
I think it would be good to find another site for this very worthy pre-school.
I had a pre-school in my home in Venice, California, when my husband was finishing his Ph.D. Drop off and pick up is always difficult for parking, as the tendency for the parents to stay for more than a moment to help the kids adjust is always present. The clogging of traffic on Mt. Carmel Church will be inescapable.
The answer is clearly that a better site for the pre-school is needed. As for the lot itself, the noise from the traffic makes it unlikely to attract a home builder/buyer. Ideally it would be a continuation of Merritt’s Pasture if the town would buy it. It would be a lovely hiking/climbing spot across a small bridge (that could be built) from the meadow access and would add a plum to the greenway paths.
Karyn Traut
Chapel Hill
Was day off warranted?
I find it curious that there was no coverage in your paper of the school board’s decision to close school so that teachers and administration of CHCCS could participate in the “Day Without a Woman” protest.
The administrative decision provides a window into the entire decision making ability of district leadership. When 12,000 students (plus more parents and families) are affected because 300 administrators, teachers and staff want an extra day off, it shows that the tail is wagging the dog in our school leadership. The administrators are supposed to run the schools, the district administration is supposed to provide oversight to the schools, and the school board is supposed to provide oversight to the district. This is obviously not happening at an effective level.
Do affected parents have to organize a “Day Without Students” protest to show that NONE of these people would have jobs to walk away from without students being present?
With the amount of tax dollars being allocated to the schools in Chapel Hill and Carrboro, the people have a right to expect true leadership at the highest levels. Caving in to fringe pressure to give the day off is not helping the students, teachers or community as a whole.
I’m surprised that the Chapel Hill News is giving the school district the free pass by not even mentioning this issue.
Keith Karczewski
Chapel Hill
Note: Although the closing did not make the print edition of the paper, we reported on www.newsobserver.com and www.heraldsun.com on March 2, the same day the school system announced it, that the CHCCS would close March 8.
Think about efficiency and safety
I like the idea of a fast train between Chapel Hill and Durham. I voted for the half-cent tax. But the current rail and bus system planned by GoTriangle is not what I voted for. It may not be what you envisioned either. Can you afford the $2.5 billion (and growing) cost for a train that is slower than current bus routes and very hard to get to unless you live and work at UNC Hospitals or the VA and Duke Hospitals.
I find it baffling that some county commissioners have allowed GoTriangle to proceed to the engineering phase of this plan. Are they blinded by the two shiny cars? The 2015 traffic impact report by UNC states, in part, “In addition to finding appropriate sites for more Park & Ride, the key to a successful P&R system is the ability to run an efficient and quick transit shuttle service to Main Campus.”
Notice the words “efficient and quick.” The current GoT plan is neither, with or without added buses and more P&R. Even without dedicated bus lanes, one can get to Duke from Chapel Hill faster by bus than on the planned rail route that won’t be available until 2028! Yes, between now and 2028 rode traffic will increase, but at least buses can serve everyone in the county in some way, shape or form. Rail cannot serve any of us without buses and it is not as efficient as buses. Soon we will have electric buses rather than “clean-diesel.” Duke Energy has noticed its benefits to the extent that Chapel Hill Transit has been offered a free pilot charging station on a trial basis.
Rail is more dangerous than cars or buses, by far. A recent study shows that only motorcycles have a higher incidence of accidents per rider than trains. The GoT plan has many ground-level street crossings, making it a certainty that safety as well as travel time will be significant issues.
This rail plan is NOT glamorous nor safe nor efficient. Please advise our commissioners to seek a better one. Your tax burden depends on your efforts.
Joan Guilkey
Chapel Hill
Letters policy
Please send up to 300 words to editor@newsobserver.com. All submissions, online comments and posts to editor Mark Schultz’s Facebook page may be edited for space and clarity.
Comments