What you’re saying: Peter Aitken, Susan C. Price and Carol Reuss

1:49 What role will Final Four experience play for North Carolina and what is 'Yoober'? Pause

1:46 Updated: More Dadgum Roy fun

1:39 UNC's Roy Williams on his Dadgum 'Royisms'

2:22 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 replacement

1:54 UNC's Marcus Paige: 'At some point tonight, I have to take off this jersey, and I never get to put it back on'

1:43 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I wouldn't trade this team for anybody'

0:16 UNC fans go crazy after Maye sinks game-winner

1:17 Jason Ray's Last Visit Home

0:26 UNC's Marcus Paige: 'You don't know how much our team wanted this game'