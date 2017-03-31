What you’re saying: Peter Aitken, Susan C. Price and Carol Reuss

Blind acceptance helps no one
The author of the March 22 letter “An Obsessive Cause” makes the fundamental error of conflating Israel and the Jews. Yes, Israel is a Jewish state, but opposing some Israeli government policies has nothing to do with anti-Semitism. You might as well say that opposing an Italian government policy makes you anti-Catholic.
While there are certainly some people who unjustly vilify Israel, the vast majority of criticism from the left is rational, reasoned, fact-based, and comes from people who would like nothing better than to see a secure and stable Israel in a peaceful Middle East. And let’s face it, Israel has done, and continues to do, many things that deserve strong condemnation, such as water diversion, destruction of olive groves, building a highly disruptive wall, denial of Palestinians’ human rights, shelling of civilian areas, and, most notably, illegal expropriation of land (AKA “stealing”) to build settlements. Pointing out the terrible things done by Hamas and similar groups does not make these actions okay. Do people not understand that Arab/Palestinian enmity toward Israel is driven in large part by Israel’s own actions?
There are certainly many things to admire and respect about Israel and its people, but blind acceptance of any and all of their actions helps no one. Nor does automatic rejection of any criticism. And finally, there is a troubling irony in seeing Israel, which was created by a United Nations vote, ignoring any U.N. ruling that doesn’t suit it.
Peter Aitken
Chapel Hill
A invitation to Tillis, Burr
Last week, in a letter to the editor, Sarah O’Brien asked if Sens. Tillis and Burr would show up to the March 17 Chapel Hill Town Hall meeting to meet with concerned citizens.
The answer is no, they did not.
Citizen groups across North Carolina have repeatedly invited the senators to attend local town hall meetings. They have ignored the requests and openly refused to attend public town halls, opting for trips, private meetings and fundraising events.
For the record, Congressman David Price did attend the March 17 meeting; his second town hall meeting in Chapel Hill in the past week.
Senators: as elected officials, it is time to be accountable and meet with your constituents face-to-face. The next state congressional work period is scheduled April 10-21. We cordially invite you to join us here in Orange County during that period.
Susan C. Price
on behalf of a Chapel Hill Women's March Huddle
Light rail’s purpose
The proposed Light Rail system linking Chapel Hill and Durham gets more confusing by the month. Perhaps President Trump would serve our area well by cutting it from any federal funding. That would call a halt to a potential waste of taxpayer dollars because as of now there is not a clear, detailed proposal for the purpose of the system.
There needs to be a revised study of potential ridership and route or routes, of where riders will come from and how they will get to proposed stops. It looks simple but it is not.
Carol Reuss
Chapel Hill
