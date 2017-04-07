What you’re saying: Pam Hemminger, Molly McConnell, Cynthia Harrell Felts, Michael Shavel, Suzanne Haff and Lorenz Hintz

Feeling discouraged?
The N.C. General Assembly has repealed House Bill 2. The bill is replaced by House Bill 142, a compromise worked out between Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leaders in the legislature.
Having advocated for full repeal of HB2 since its passage a year ago, I wish to express my appreciation to Gov. Cooper for his leadership and continued efforts to end discrimination in North Carolina.
As is often the case when compromise is required to move us all forward, I feel that this bill does not go far enough to address discrimination and have heard from many in our community who feel the same.
To those who are feeling discouraged about the bill that was passed, I wish to extend reassurance that Chapel Hill remains firm in our commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive community.
We know that work remains to be done and will continue to advocate for nondiscrimination and equality for all.
Mayor Pam Hemminger
Chapel Hill
True ‘soul food’
Thank you, Robin Kirk, for your exquisite My View column. Thank you, Karl! (“The gift of food,” CHN, March 24)
To this day 56 years after my mother’s death when I was in ninth grade, I can still see, smell, and taste the food that other mothers and fathers of friends brought to my home, cooked in my home, cooked in their homes and invited my siblings and me to come share with them: the homemade-from-scratch breads, cakes, pies, fresh vegetables, ham, fried chicken. The true meaning of “soul food”: hospitality, compassion and love.
Molly McConnell
via Facebook
When trouble strikes
Regarding Robin Kirk’s My View column, “The gift of food,” (CHN, March 24):
Small-town residents know this – when trouble strikes and there’s nothing you can do, well, at least you can take over a casserole or soup or a loaf of bread. It’s nothing.
But then when YOU face a personal crisis and your community organizes and shows up with food, it’s everything. Food enables you to get through that day, then the next, and so on.
Everything.
Cynthia Harrell Felts
via chapelhillnews.com
Climate change reax
Editor’s note: Our two-part commentary on climate change from the Orange County Commission for the Environment generated several comments on Facebook, including:
Michael Shavel: Even if humans aren’t ( I think they are in large part) we should do everything we can to alleviate rather then exacerbate. The question now is how much damage can Trump and the GOP do in four years and can we still reverse it when they are done.
Suzanne Haff: Besides the physical pollution, there is a mental pollution going on. Our government is giving itself permission to abuse Mother Earth, and allow people to think it is OK. There is an arrogance that MAN is some being who deserves to rape and pillage the land – it is so interesting seeing this attitude being thrown upon us by people who claim they are more Christian than the rest of us. It reminds me of a Sunday school lesson where we were warned that the devil has many faces and that you have to be careful. I’ve never thought about evil, but I think this administration is evil.
Lorenz Hintz: I’m glad the CHN published more on climate change. Since Nixon we have had a number of environmental regulations. People are healthier, there is more wildlife and in spite of all the anti-regulation hype the U.S. economy has continued to grow.
Letters policy
Please send up to 300 words to editor@newsobserver.com. All letters, online comments and posts to editor Mark Schultz’s Facebook page may be edited for space and clarity.
Comments