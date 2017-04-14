What you’re saying: Kathie Reeves, Steve Feldman, Robert David and James Moeser

Come to dinner
The 20th annual Orange County Community Dinner, celebrating our communities’ rich cultural diversity through food and entertainment, will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at McDougle Schools Cafeteria, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Carrboro. Since its first dinner, the event has fed over 13,000 people.
The dinner will feature food from Mama Dip’s Kitchen and many other local restaurants and local organizations. In 2014 the dinner won a National League of Cities Award for Cultural Diversity, and this year some of our sponsors include Orange County Department of Housing, Human Rights and Community Development, the towns of Carrboro and Chapel Hill, WCHL Radio, Orange County Public Libraries, UNC Health Care, The Cultural Arts Group, Friends of the Robert and Pearl Seymour Center, Mama Dip’s Kitchen and Friends of the Carrboro Branch Library.
Our entertainment will include Chinese and Mexican dancing, UNC’s Harmonix A Capella group and the Blame It On My Youth Jazz Band.
This year the mayors of Carrboro and Chapel Hill and the chairman of the Orange County Board of County Commissioners will deliver proclamations honoring the evnt.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $30 for children 10 and under. We alsounderwrite tickets for families in need and people with disabilities. For more information, please visit www.communitydinner.org or call Nerys Levy at 919-932-1533.
Kathie Reeves
Community Dinner Committee
No justification
Thanks to the Rev. Mark Davidson for the guest column “U.S. complicit in Israeli human-rights abuses” (CHN March 29). As a Jewish North Carolinian, I appreciate what he wrote.
At Passover, we Jews pray “Next year in Jerusalem!” But we don’t pray “Next year in Jerusalem at the expense of peaceful non-Jewish Palestinian families.”
My understanding of the conflict evolved so much after having learned that we Jews expelled entire villages of peaceful Palestinian families – Muslims and Christians – from their homes to create a state run by and for Jews in a land where non-Jewish people had been the majority. In that context, Israel’s continued mistreatment of and violence toward Palestinians no longer looks justified, much less humane, to me; it looks more like apartheid.
Judaism and the lesson of the Holocaust taught me that it is wrong to mistreat anyone. I greatly appreciate those, like Davidson, who support peace, equality and justice for Jews and non-Jews in equal measure in the Holy Land. I look forward to the day when Palestinian refugee families are allowed to return to their homes to live in peace alongside Jewish families.
Steve Feldman
via www.chapelhillnews.com
What this town needs
I have lived in Chapel Hill for about 19 years now, and a lot has changed. Businesses have come and gone, and new businesses have paved the way of the future of Chapel Hill.
I have had to figure out that Chapel Hill does not want to mimic the same blueprint as Raleigh or Durham but to let Chapel Hill be a small, quiet town. I had written to the newspaper about two years ago suggesting a miniature golf place. One person really liked the idea.
Chapel Hill is starting to lose a lot of what Chapel Hill used to be. I was sad to see the Borders bookstore, the Hungate’s hobby store close and many other fun places close. It seems all the town is getting now are restaurants, apartment complexes, housing communities, and UNC Health Care offices.
I understand that UNC is the leader in health care, but does Chapel Hill really need 20 different UNC Health Care practices? It just seems like UNC is trying to take over any vacant space possible to do something with it. I don’t mind the slew of restaurants that are in town, but after a while, it is the same old stuff or a new restaurant opens up with a similar take on restaurants that already exist in the Chapel Hill/Carrboro area.
What I personally would like to see in Chapel Hill is an Edward McKay bookstore, since now with The Bookshop of Chapel Hill on Franklin Street closing in July, the only bookstore in town will be Flyleaf Books. Since this is a college town, an Edward McKay would do well because Edward McKay is a local North Carolina chain that buys, sells, and trades books, CDs, gaming consoles, records, and some collectibles.
Also, I think that a Rocket Fizz candy and soda shop would do well in Chapel Hill. Another thing that would be cool to add would be a video game store, like some that are in the Greensboro area, such as Matt’s Game Exchange or Lost Ark videogames. I mean, those are things that I think the people of the Town of Chapel Hill would like, especially the Edward McKay.
What is that one business Chapel Hill is missing? I am only one person and I know that I cannot change the minds of the town. These are simply ideas that could become reality.
Matthew Gamcsik
Chapel Hill
Advocate turns opponent
I am writing to offer my voice in opposition to the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit (DOLRT) plan.
My wife and I have lived in the Orange County portion of Chapel Hill for 14 years. As advocates for public transportation, including light rail, we voted for the incremental sales tax to support DOLRT. During the last three years I have moved from advocate to skeptic and now to opponent due to:
▪ A series of significant cost increases: now a staggering $3.3 billion with more quite possible
▪ A rail route that ill serves Orange County, neglects vast portions of Orange County and fails to address the U.S.15-501 growth corridor while only serving UNC and UNC Hospitals,
▪ Sacrifice of the ability of Orange County to meet future needs, concentrating limited funding and severely limiting flexibility,
▪ Serious financial risk that Orange County may slip into negative cash balance: Davenport report projects four stagnant decades of near zero balance,
▪ Demonstrated inadequate management by GoTriangle: poor relations with Federal Transit Administration as well as inadequate, incorrect and obfuscated information,
▪ It does not achieve the original stated purposes upon which citizens based their votes.
I urge you and your colleagues to exercise very skeptical scrutiny of DOLRT and aggressively publicize your conclusions.
Robert David
Chapel Hill
HB2 repeal sign of progress
Kudos to Gov. Roy Cooper for negotiating a successful compromise to end House Bill 2. Like all compromises, it is less than perfect, but we should never let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Progress occurs in increments. I trust Cooper to continue the work for full equality for all North Carolinians.
James Moeser
Chapel Hill
The writer is the former chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill.
Preserving democracy
A corporation is a business structure; it is not a person; and money is property; it is not speech.
While the corporate structure serves a valuable and useful purpose, the runaway accumulated wealth and power of established corporations should not be allowed to control our political system and our local, state and federal governments through the influence of unlimited political campaign contributions. The Preamble of our Constitution says “of, by and for the people; not “of, by and for the corporations.”
After a series of ill-conceived court decisions, a constitutional amendment is needed to re-establish this basic governing principle to preserve democracy in America. NC House Bill 453 and Senate Bill 354, AKA the “We the People Act’” will allow North Carolina voters to deliver this message to Congress in a referendum, joining the 18 other states already on record.
The majority leadership and the legislators in the Rules Committee of both N.C. State House and Senate need to hear from you that they should pass these bills out of committee and onto the floor for a vote.
For more information and to sign a petition visit ncwethepeople.org
Also visit and “Like” the NC We the People Campaign Facebook Page.
Avram Friedman
Sylva, N.C.
