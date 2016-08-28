What you’re saying: Jim Rosinia, Jacqueline Allen, Lois Boynton, Ed Block and Hyrum Draughon

An ADA primer, Part 2
Thanks to Pam Dickens for providing drivers with her “ADA primer” (CHN, Aug. 10). As another driver who uses a wheelchair, I too am grateful that the law requires accessible spaces. If you have been granted a windshield placard or license plate allowing you to use these spaces, please take a moment to consider other disabled drivers when you park.
Please, please don’t park on the diagonal lines next to a “van-accessible” space. Like Ms. Dickens, I drive a van with a ramp that deploys from the side. To have enough room to deploy my ramp and enough room to maneuver my wheelchair at the bottom of the ramp, I need all the space provided. The diagonal lines mean “no parking here.” Please respect that.
On a related note, if there are two spaces available and one is a van-accessible space, if you don’t need it, please leave it for those of us who do. (Certainly, if it’s all that’s available, take it. It’s a “first come, first parked” world.)
I don’t know exactly how many placards and plates are currently in use or how many new ones are issued each month but it would stand to reason that, given our aging population, the numbers are sizable and growing. Unfortunately the numbers of accessible spaces are finite.
If there’s more than one person in your car, consider another option. All too often I see an accessible parking space occupied by a car in which a (presumably disabled) person is waiting while another (presumably more able-bodied) person has gone into the store. This means there is one less available space for disabled drivers who are alone. When my wife is with me, I’ll drop her off and then wait in a “regular” space.
Placards and plates give disabled drivers the right to use accessible spaces. They don’t require drivers to park in one. If you are having a good day and feeling strong, consider parking in a “regular” space.
But when you have to use an accessible space, please be considerate of others who also need one.
Jim Rosinia
Chapel Hill
Laws don’t prevent abortion
How is it pro woman or pro-life when abortion is illegal? We had that experience in the U.S. during the 1960s. Countless young women, many of whom left behind husbands and young children, died of illegal abortions.
Laws against abortion do not prevent abortion any more than speed limits prevent speeding; they result in unsafe illegal abortions.
Those most likely to seek an illegal abortion are those most likely to perceive the benefit as outweighing the risk; disproportionately, that is bright, talented young women.
Women are unwilling to give up our right to self-determination, as we have demonstrated in the past. Preaching abstention has no impact beyond making the person preaching feel better. It is like telling someone who is hungry not to eat. Particularly in the South, we have trouble accepting that it is completely natural for women to have a healthy sex drive.
Regarding social justice, illegal abortions are safe for those wealthy enough to travel to safe abortion-provider locations, and unsafe for those who are too poor to afford such a trip.
Parental consent laws, which require minors to get a parent to agree that the minor can have an abortion, have resulted in illegal abortions and deaths of some U.S. teen girls.
At 12, I saw a photograph of a naked young woman crouched in the position she died in (from an illegal abortion). Often families do not understand this issue until it is much too late. After they lose a mother or sister or daughter to a botched illegal abortion, they understand. That understanding, unfortunately, never brings anyone back.
Jacqueline Allen
Carrboro
Thanks from Cornucopia
As board chair for Cornucopia Cancer Support Center, I extend my enthusiastic thanks the individuals and companies who are sponsoring our upcoming Golf Tourney at Chapel Ridge Golf Club in Pittsboro on Monday, Sept. 12.
WebbWrites of Durham is again our presenting sponsor, and the Norman and Bettina Roberts Foundation is platinum sponsor. Our honorary chair is UNC and NBA great Eric Montross.
We are also grateful to gold sponsor WCHL, silver sponsor Denise Fisher Photography, golf cart sponsor Coleman Huntoon and Brown, driving range sponsor Fox Engineering Consultants, hole-in-one sponsor Performance Automall in Chapel Hill, longest drive sponsor PHE Inc., and hole sponsors Joanne Zimmer, Aggie Technologies, and Perfect Coats Painting and Remodeling.
All proceeds support Cornucopia’s programs and services, which help improve the quality of life for anyone affected by cancer – those in treatment, survivors, family members and caregivers.
Information about Cornucopia and tourney registration is available online at www.cancersupport4u.org.
Lois A. Boynton
Chapel Hill
More GOP suppression
Regarding the news article “Party line changes’ urged to limit early voting hours” (N&O, Aug. 18):
The Republican Party’s latest effort to suppress the vote in North Carolina by way of an email to county election boards from its executive director Dallas Woodhouse is outrageous.
The Republican excuse of protection from “voter fraud” is nothing but a hoax to keep minorities, students, the elderly and the poor from the polls.
In reality, what Woodhouse thinks he’s trying to protect are the Republican candidates on the ballot. What Woodhouse fails to understand is that voting is a constitutional right, not a privilege.
Encouraging Boards of Election to minimize early voting hours and days and limit early voting locations is an attempt to manipulate the voting process to achieve perceived partisan goals.
The “Republican point of view, “ as Woodhouse described it, is unfortunately to reduce turnout as much as possible. He is requesting Republican BOEs to adopt tactics which he thinks will limit Democratic voter turnout. This is shameful.
All North Carolinians should be encouraged to vote and given every opportunity to do so. Sometimes I wonder whether the Republican Party in North Carolina really understands that we actually live in a democracy.
Ed Block
Chapel Hill
Going to Disney
As the 2016 presidential election will be my first opportunity to vote, politics is a pressing subject on my mind. For years I have looked forward to getting to vote for the president. Now I find myself envying my friends who are still too young to vote. What happened?
Why do both presidential candidates make me scared of what will happen to our country if elected? Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Out of all the American citizens eligible to run for president, does anybody really think that either of these two is the single best person for the job, or that they’re even close? I seriously doubt it.
That is why in November, I am either going to write in Mickey Mouse for president or not vote at all.
Hyrum Draughon
Chapel Hill
What you’re saying
Share it with us at editor@newsobserver.com. All submissions and online comments may be edited for space and clarity. Thank you.
Comments