An exercise in moderation

We seem to have a pretty clear understanding of minimum daily requirements of food.
Where the line grows fuzzy is where to stop.
How much is too much of a good thing?
The same could be true of exercise.
Activity is good – even necessary. That much is clear. The idea of “too much” is insidiously subjective.
For example, according to two results published in the 2015 Journal of American Medicine, Gretchen Reynolds of the New York Times wrote that the recommended dose of exercise is an agreed-upon 150 minutes of moderate activity a week for a longer life. Whether that’s ideal or a minimum is in dispute, and scientists also debate a safe upper limit on exercise.
A National Cancer Institute / Harvard study concluded that even a little exercise reduced early mortality by 20 percent and found that the suggested 150 hours a week resulted in a 31 percent reduction in the chance of early death over a 14-year period.
In the second study, Australian researchers looked at exercise intensity, finding that those who ramped up the intensity on at least a third of their activities significantly decreased the chance of premature death.
Reynolds credited James Cook University’s Klaus Gebel with the conclusion: “Reach at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week and have around 20 to 30 minutes of that be vigorous activity.”
Researchers did not conclude that higher doses of exercise were unsafe or unhealthy, but experts also argued that they may not be sustainable for some, and over-training may be downright unhealthy for others.
“I don’t think there’s one true (universal) ceiling on exercise. It’s very personal,” Fleet Feet training coordinator Nora Ayers said. “And it may not a ceiling that’s there for you forever.”
While it’s generally accepted that runners should not increase mileage by more than 10 percent a week, that same 10 percent a week over, say, three years would be reckless and injurious. But even the 10 percent rule comes with caveats.
“Increasing mileage by more than 10 percent each week can lead to injuries,” Ayers said, “If you’re not giving your body enough time to recover, (even 10 percent) is not going to go well.”
What everyone seems to agree upon are the signs of over-training – signs that an athlete’s body has reached its limit.
“One sign would be if you’re having recurring injuries that just aren’t getting better,” Ayers said.
“What you might look for are signs that you can’t recover anymore,” said Brian Beatty, a physical therapist at Carrboro’s Balanced Movement Studios. “If you see performance plateau or degrade – and you may even get up to the same level of performance – but you’re just so tired, those are signs that the body is just not recovering.
“Maybe you’re sluggish during the day; you need more coffee to get up and get going; the runs don’t feel as good while you’re going them, or you go for a run and you just feel beat-up afterwards.”
Beatty said that ignoring such chronic fatigue could complicate matters, leading to injury or complete physical breakdown.
Seeing this over several weeks at a time is a real sign that it’s time for a big shut-down.
“At some point, the endocrine system and neurological fatigue can set in,” he said. “Things start shutting down. You’re catching more colds – this little thing from the kids or from the co-worker. Then, physiological breakdowns can include tendonitis, muscle imbalances, overuse stresses and strains. You might not even get overuse injuries, but you’ll get a general sense of malaise. ... Seeing this over several weeks at a time is a real sign that it’s time for a big shut-down.”
“The quicker you catch it, the less you have to shut down,” Beatty added, “But if the endocrine system is starting to shut down, you may have to really (take a break) for three-to-six months.”
Short of that, Ayers said, a different approach may divert that physiological collapse.
“You might need some time off, but it could be just stepping back and taking a good look at your training,” she said. “Maybe you don’t need to be throwing the towel in, but just taking a different approach.”
One such tactic would be to vary types of exercise.
Assign required rest into the schedule as if it were just as important as any workout.
“Running is great, because you can lace up your shoes and go, alone or with people, for fun or with pretty intense workouts, but anybody is going to be a better runner, athlete, or just a healthier person, if they are doing different activities instead of focusing on one in particular,” Ayers said.
Another suggested approach is to assign required rest into the workout schedule as if it were just as important as any workout on the regimen, even if it feels unproductive.
In an article by Alexandra Duron of Women’s Health Magazine, recent Rio Olympics gold medal triathlete Gwen Jorgensen said it took a while to get used to viewing rest and recovery as workouts in and of themselves.
“My coach had to drill it into me that it was important,” Jorgensen said. “It was an actual workout she posted, so I was like, ‘Oh boy, I have to do it.’”
“Rest is actually my favorite workout,” Ayers said. “I think that that’s something people need to hear, but they just don’t realize it…because our culture is pretty high-demand.”
Ayers said another way to stave off the ravages of over-training was to prioritize sleep.
According to Duron, Jorgensen said that lack of sleep affects not only your goals athletically, but your non-athletic goals as well.”
Beatty noted that once athletes “hit the wall,” it can be hard to play catch up on rest.
“Maybe you’re either not getting enough sleep or you don’t sleep well,” he said. “You’re physically worn out, but you might lie there restlessly and you never drop into deep sleep.”
So, while minimum or optimum doses of exercise seem to be quantitative, we must be our own arbiters of what is “too much.” It is up to the individual to forsake hubris and the mantra of “No pain, no gain,” for the sake of reasonable and sustainable fitness.
factbox goes hereye
Comments