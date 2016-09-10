Bouncing Bulldogs win big in international competions

The Bouncing Bulldogs Jump Rope Team earned international recognition this summer, bouncing their way to success in two international championships.
July 2-5, a group of 60 Bulldog jumpers in the 14-and-younger age division represented the 150-member team in the Pan-American Championship held in Orlando, Fla. Another 50 Bulldogs, primarily 15-and-older, competed July 19-27 in Braga, Portugal at the World Jump Rope Championships.
The 110 Bouncing Bulldogs earned a combined total of 273 awards in numerous single rope and Double Dutch events: 123 gold, 74 silver, and 76 bronze.
“The thing that made me most proud was hearing the Chapel Hill-Durham name mentioned over and over throughout both competitions as the program is so honored to be able to represent this community,” Coach Ray Fredrick said. “The program would also like to thank our high school senior class for their strong leadership,” he said.
“Our program puts a strong emphasis on teamwork and self-sacrifice, and that’s what makes our motivation and drive so strong,” said Isabel Osborne, senior captain for the Bulldogs. “The value we hold on sticking together from beginning to end is what separates us from others.”
The Bulldogs dedicated their performances to honor teammate Kenzie Ruston, who died in a small plane crash earlier this year. Team members said Kenzie served as the inspiration that drove the team to excel in both events.
