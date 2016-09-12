Sports Calendar

HIGH SCHOOLS
(All times p.m., except where noted.)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Field Hockey: Chapel Hill hosts Jordan, 6:15. (CHHS JVs host Durham Academy, 4:45.)
Golf: Carolina Central Golf Conference match, 3:30.
Soccer: Carrboro hosts Orange, 6. Chapel Hill hosts Northwood, 6:45. East Chapel at Jordan, 6:30.
Tennis: Carrboro at Jordan-Matthews, 4:30. Chapel Hill hosts Northrn Vance, 4:30. East Chapel Hill hosts Riverside, 4:30.
Volleyball: East Chapel Hill at Chapel Hill, (JVs at 5., varsity 6.)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Cross Country: Carrboro & Graham at Siler City Jordan-Matthews for Mid-State tri-meet, 4:30.
Field hockey: East Chapel Hill at Carrboro, 6. Chapel Hill hosts Winston-Salem R.J. Reynolds, 6:15. (CHHS JVs host East Chapel Hill, 4:45.)
Volleyball: Carrboro at Bartlett Yancey, 6. Cedar Ridge at Chapel Hill, 6.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Field hockey: East Chapel Hill at Durham Riverside, 6:15.
Soccer: Carrboro hosts Eastern Alamance, 6:30. Chapel Hill at Oxford Webb, 6. East Chapel Hill at Roxboro Person, 5:30.
Tennis: (Matches at 4:30 p.m.) Carrboro hosts Graham. Chapel Hill at Southern Durham. East Chapel Hill hosts Hillside.
Volleyball: Carrboro at S.Granville, 6.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Field hockey: Chapel Hill at Northwest Guilford, 6:45.
Tennis: Chapel Hill at East Chapel Hill, 4:30. (East Chapel Hill JVs at Chapel Hill, 4:30.)
Volleyball: (Matches are JVs at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m.) Chapel Hill at Orange. Carrboro hosts Burlington Cummings. East Chapel Hill hosts Northern Durham.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Football:
Carrboro hosts Northern Vance, 7:30
Chapel Hill hosts East Chapel Hill, 7
Cedar Ridge at Cardinal Gibbons, 7
Orange hosts Western Guilford, 7:30
Northwood has an open date.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Cross-Country: Chapel Hill at Addidas Challenge, Wakemed Park in Cary.
Field hockey: East Chapel Hill hosts Charlotte Latin, 11 a.m.
RECREATION
Fishing: Carrboro Recreation & Parks hosts a fishing clinic on Sept. 17 for youngsters who want to learn how to bait a line, cast and catch (and release) fish, at Anderson Community Park. For more information: call 919-918-7364 or visit the departmental “recreation” link at townofcarrboro.org.
Hillsborough Hog Days 5K – 8 a.m. Sept. 17, along the recently redone Riverwalk in downtown historic Hillsborough. hogday5k.com.
